Art studies benefit library

Ready. Set. Paint! Students practice what they’ve learned at the Paint Night fundraiser for the Leah Library. Those attending got a two-hour lesson in painting and proceeds benefit all sorts of kids programs at the library. Ready. Set. Paint! Students practice what they’ve learned at the Paint Night fundraiser for the Leah Library. Those attending got a two-hour lesson in painting and proceeds benefit all sorts of kids programs at the library.

Ready. Set. Paint! Students practice what they’ve learned at the Paint Night fundraiser for the Leah Library. Those attending got a two-hour lesson in painting and proceeds benefit all sorts of kids programs at the library.