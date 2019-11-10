Hemp Madness: Sifting through the legal and production questions

Hemp oil Hemp oil Industrial hemp grows in a greenhouse on the farm operated by Trent Lawrence and his wife, Jami, near Delavan. Some community colleges and four-year universities in Illinois are exploring the possibility of launching educational programs to train people in the business of growing and marketing marijuana. Industrial hemp grows in a greenhouse on the farm operated by Trent Lawrence and his wife, Jami, near Delavan. Some community colleges and four-year universities in Illinois are exploring the possibility of launching educational programs to train people in the business of growing and marketing marijuana.

Have you heard about hemp? I think everyone has heard about it at this point. I’ve never witnessed such excitement in a new crop — the production of which still has a million unknowns on everything from how to grow it, process it, and sell it — nor fielded so many questions from farmers and non-farmers alike interested in growing it.

Hemp has a fascinating history. Prior to the early 1900s, hemp was widely grown (including, perhaps most famously, by Thomas Jefferson) for numerous uses. Hemp is a very durable fiber, and was used for fabric, rope, and paper, and as animal feed. A crack down on marijuana in the 1930s began to impact the benign agricultural crop hemp, and the 1970 Controlled Substances Act placed both marijuana and hemp under the jurisdiction of the Drug Enforcement Administration, making both hemp and marijuana a Schedule 1 drug.

The reason hemp was lumped together with marijuana is that they are basically the exact same plant; the botanical names of hemp are Cannabis sativa and C. indica, and it’s the exact same species as marijuana, which is smoked or ingested, in various ways, in order to induce a “high” in the user. It is impossible to tell one plant from the other just from appearance and smell.

The difference between the two is plant breeding, creating cultivars that have widely variable characteristics. Hemp WILL NOT get the user high if smoked or ingested. THC (technically, Tetrahydrocannabinol) is one of over 100 cannabinoids manufactured in the cannabis plant, and is the primary psychoactive constituent in marijuana. In contrast, in industrial hemp, the legal limit of THC is 0.3%. The desirable CBD (cannabinoids for which hemp growers are growing their product) maybe anywhere from 8% to 18%. There are dozens of different cannabinoids, and proponents believe these compounds provide benefits ranging from relaxation, reduction in anxiety or pain, and are a remedy for other health concerns in a more benign way than some prescribed medications, such as opioids.

THC levels in marijuana are much higher now than back in the 1960’s when youth begin using it recreationally. In the ‘60s, THC levels were only about 2%. Today, it can be has high as 15%, with some extracts bringing that percentage up substantially higher. Since it is impossible for law enforcement to tell one product from the other, hemp was painted with the same brush as marijuana, and banned from production for many years.

In the 2018 Farm Bill, industrial hemp was separated from marijuana under the Controlled Substances Act, and is no longer a Schedule 1 drug. When grown as fiber or seed, the plants look different from marijuana, and it’s not hard to tell them apart. For hemp grown for CBD compounds, however, they are impossible to identify hemp from marjiuana simply from appearance.

In North Carolina, details around the production of hemp are still being developed. The Industrial Hemp Commission oversees the production of hemp in the state, which is operating under provisional regulations developed when hemp was a pilot program prior to legalization. An individual must submit an application to the commission in order to get a license to raise hemp, requiring a Schedule F, a tax form used by farmers. There is cost for the license, at a minimum $250 and up, depending on acreage grown. Currently, there are over 1000 hemp licenses issued in the state, with perhaps as much as 7,000 acres in production, double what was grown in 2018.

While it’s a good trend to see hemp legal for production again – it has may uses and can potentially provide health benefits – there are many unknowns. As I’ve heard many times over the past two years, when it comes to hemp production, it’s “the Wild West.” There are many misrepresentations when it comes to hemp production.

• “It grows like a weed, with no water or fertilizer” — It does not. Early research is leaning toward fertility recommendations similar to field corn.

• “Hemp has no diseases or pests” — In fact, budworms (caterpillars of differing species), mites, ants, aphids, molds, mildews, fungi, and weeds, all are very happy to infest hemp crops to a great degree. The problem is, as a brand new crop that is grown for human consumption, there are very very few pesticides labeled to control these pests. What is labeled has low efficacy. It will take several years before effective pesticides are labeled to control numerous pest problems in hemp.

What could be the biggest problem with hemp? Economics. It’s an expensive crop to plant – transplants are best, and they are pricey. Lack of pesticides means weeds and insects rely a great deal on labor. Harvesting and post harvest drying also requires quite a bit of hand labor, and perhaps worst of all, many observers point to over production of the crop driving down prices already. CBD hemp is grown for two products: oil and flowers. The oil is derived through processing, and like any value-added crop, the “value” goes to the processor, not the farmer.

Times have changed in recent years: the 2014 US Farm Bill gave states authority to create pilot programs to raise industrial hemp (to include fiber, seed, which is nutritious and edible, and CBD production). It was, however, still a Schedule 1 drug.

Sifting through the legal and production questions