Living history: The story of J.C. and Ruth Watkins

Contributed photos Above, county leaders — many of whom were touched by the former Leak Street Cultural Center — as well as board members, family and friends gather for the Center's renaming ceremony to the James C. and Ruth P. Watkins Cultural Center. At left in black and white, Ruth Watkins stands with J.C. seated to the left and then-Superintendent J.D. Honeycutt, seated to the right. Below, young J.C. and Ruth are shown smelling flowers and in a portrait. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Orgreta Wilson sings "If I Can Help Somebody" to close the renaming ceremony for the Leak Street Cultural Center on Tuesday.

ROCKINGHAM — Ninety-six-year old J.C. Watkins sat beside his wife, Ruth, of 73 years and couldn’t help but smile. Confined to her wheelchair, stricken by a pair of strokes in the past few years, Ruth cupped J.C.’s hand in hers as the James C. and Ruth P. Watkins Cultural Center was officially unveiled.

Located at the former Leak Street Elementary on what will now be called the J.C. and Ruth P. Watkins Cultural Center, the center includes a lifetime of memorabilia, papers, texts and curricula that reflected the couple’s experiences in education and around the world.

Watkins, the son of sharecroppers, is a product of segregation and a leader in integration. Beginning as an eighth-grade math and science teacher in 1943 in Rockingham City Schools, his career led him to rise to assistant superintendent in what grew to be the combined Richmond County Schools system.

He was the county’s first African-American city councilman and first African-American county commissioner. He and his wife, Ruth, overcame generational barriers as well as bigotry and distrust from both white and black constituents.

As an elected official, he pushed for redevelopment of what was considered the “black” community including paved roads, curbs and gutters, sidewalks and street lights that were commonplace throughout the rest of Rockingham.

In the beginning

Born James Charles Watkins to Mosby L. and Judie S. in Beaverdam Township, Watkins was one of 10 children, seven of which were boys. “I was somewhere in the middle,” he smiled. Today only he and younger sister, Anna, residing in Sharon Hill, Pennsylvania, remain.

He attended Lincoln Elementary, a three-teacher school for black students in grades one through seven. That school was made possible by Chicago philanthropist Julius Rosenwald, who funded several minority schools in the nation.

“Back then there were one-teacher schools, two-teacher schools and ours was pretty big with three teachers,” Watkins remembered. “The end of our education was seventh grade … There were no buses to take you anywhere else.”

Small for his age and incapable of handling the physical challenges of working in the saw mills like many of the other neighborhood children, he went to work the fields of Hoke County.

“Tenant farmers never made money,” Watkins explained. “They would work for the land owner and at the end of the year the farmer and landowner would ‘settle up.’ Of course, according to the land owner, the farmer would always owe just a little more than he made and the owner would ‘generously’ agree to call it even,” Watkins continued, lingering on the glaring inequity.

Because of that, women would often work outside the home to earn cash for cloth, shoes and other necessities.

“White children could get a job in the textile mills,” Watkins said, noting that textiles drove the Richmond County economy. “But black children weren’t allowed. I think there might have been but two black men in the mills, and they were there to stoke the furnace and do repairs.”

Black children and women were relegated to the cotton fields where he recalled being forced to sleep on the floor of a hut with 10 to 15 women and other children alongside.

“I could pick 200 pounds of cotton a day,” he said. “At 50 cents per hundred pounds, I would get paid a dollar for the work,” Watkins said. “My sister was faster, and she would fly through those fields picking more.”

“I always liked to read, and my favorite thing was the Sears and Roebuck catalog. You could buy one for a penny and they would mail it and we would sit and read that thing cover to cover,” he remembered.

Even put to the fields, people recognized the intelligence in J.C. So, his family found a solution when his eldest brother got a car.

“My brother had a job in Rockingham doing construction,” Watkins said. “It was an old Model T and everyday he would haul six to eight men in that car – the only one in the community – and drive to work. He would drop me off a couple of blocks from school at a teacher’s house, Amanda Pemberton,” and she would let me stay there until it was time to walk to school.”

He attended Rockingham Colored Schools, a two-story building with steps outside the building leading up to the second floor. After he had already started a month later than the other students because of his labors in the cotton fields, Watkins’ parents realized he had nothing suitable to wear. He recalled a trip to downtown Rockingham where he was outfitted with a pair of corduroy knickerbockers and long underwear.

“The second week of October it was a ritual to put on your long underwear and wear them until April,” he said. “I would have to roll them up under my pants,” he laughed.

Literature was his first love, to this day reciting Shakespeare, with Julius Caesar among his favorites. He read the Richmond County Post-Dispatch from cover to cover and bristled at the paper’s insistence of identifying non-whites as “colored.”

He loved arithmetic and excelled at figuring square roots on a chalk board that ran the length of the classroom.

“My teacher would ask me how I could figure out those square roots,” Watson said.

Watson was surprised with the George Washington Carver prize for the student with the highest-grade point average while in middle school. “I was as surprised as anybody,” he smiled. “I beat Velma Quick, she was the doctor’s daughter. She did win valedictorian when we graduated though.”

Before he graduated Watkins got another surprise. “My principal took me to Raleigh to Shaw University and told me I was getting a scholarship.”

Watkins received $250 per year for room and board at Shaw, a black Baptist university.

When he could no longer afford to live in the dormitory — a privilege that came with a $20 per month price — he moved in with his aunt. His father gave her a smoked ham to help cover Watkins’ living costs, as was customary when money wasn’t an option, while Watkins worked for his uncle, a contractor.

Challenges continued as his parents couldn’t afford to support the needs of a college man.

“I joined a fraternity and a fraternity brother, Willie Lawrence, a blind man, had a small house,” Watkins said. “He made his living teaching braille to others and because he was blind, and he needed someone to drive him around. I remember it was December, right after (President) Roosevelt delivered his ‘Day in Infamy’ speech after the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor. All of us young men went to sign up, but the Army wouldn’t take me because I had fallen arches. But they took Willie’s driver. Now I didn’t really know how to drive but I studied the book and I learned a little and that’s how I stayed in college.”

Sitting in a comfortable living room, sea-foam green walls and carpet offset the brick fireplace dominating one wall. He sits comfortably in one pink chair, his long arms waving like an orchestra conductor bringing his words to a crescendo.

An ever-present tie hangs loose form his collar, shined dress shoes and his balding head is surrounded by short white hair. Health issues have struck both he and his wife these past years. He was put on blood thinners when an expanding bruise on his shin was diagnosed as a clot. Ruth suffered a minor stroke, which was followed by a severe one shortly thereafter. She is now confined to a wheel chair, her left side and speech suffering the effects.

Family photos anchor both side of his fireplace, hats stack against his chair while suits are strewn across another. Magazines are placed upon the hearth with subjects as diverse as women’s titles to news.

It was a life he and Ruth built together and their story is a remarkable testament to history.

J.C. and Ruth: a love story

Upon graduation J.C. Watkins moved back to Rockingham, taking a $92 per month job as the eighth-grade math and science teacher in the fall of 1943. One year later, Ruth was hired as a social studies and French teacher after graduating Summa Cum Laude from North Carolina College (an HBCU now called North Carolina Central University).

“Her class was right next to mine,” J.C. said. “We would kind of talk in the halls when we were letting the students out of class.”

Those talks would lead to car rides downtown and later to weekend rides to Pinehurst in Watkins’ 1941 Plymouth. There was another female teacher, Ruth’s friend, that always went along but, as time passed, Watkins found his partner.

“My fancy went toward Ruth,” Watkins remembered, and the pair started taking their weekend treks alone.

It was at Ruth’s boarding house, just a couple of blocks from where they taught, that he popped the question and was initially flummoxed when Ruth told him she had to think about it. Walking away and finally returning, Watkins remembered her telling him that she would accept his proposal upon him writing a letter to her mother in New Jersey.

Originally from Wendell, North Carolina, Ruth’s father died when she was two and her mother married a local minister. With the country mired in The Great Depression, the then 11-person family struggled. Her step-father moved to New Jersey to find a job and a house large enough to accommodate all the children.

Years later they all came together in Bound Brook, New Jersey, where J.C. and Ruth married in August 1946.

“Ruth had moved home after being released from her job here, and I worked the summer in Brooklyn, living with my cousin, working at a toy factory assembly. I was in love and I could see Ruth every Sunday, and get a free Sunday meal too,” Watson laughed.

The couple honeymooned in Boston, visited Plymouth Rock and began a lifelong love of travel.

The couple returned to the region in the fall. Ruth taking a job in Southern Pines and J.C. ascended to Leak Street School principal, beating out 57 applicants, after his former boss died.

Breaking barriers

Segregation reigned and the notion of “separate but unequal” was ubiquitous throughout the Rockingham and Richmond County school systems, yet the pair persevered.

Ruth was instrumental in bringing the first television into the school giving students the opportunity to take studies from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

J.C. worked with the Rockingham district to become accredited by the Southern Association of Schools and Colleges, the top academic designation from Virginia to Florida. At the time Rockingham City Schools had a high school, two elementary and the Rockingham Negro High School, as the Center was known then.

The conflict in Vietnam was ending and a school building-boom was underway across the nation, including in Richmond County.

“The city built two schools, Leak and (L.J.) Bell,” Watkins remembered. Leak had broken cinder block walls with giant gaps, Bell had brick and plaster. Leak’s floors were plain concrete while Bell had tile and heat in the floors and Venetian blinds. Leak’s bathrooms had no stalls, just troughs while Bell had petitions, according to Watkins.

Leak’s school bus was No. 28, which Watkins described as “a worn-out relic that couldn’t make the hills around Ledbetter Mill without students getting out and pushing.”

“The state had sent down a representative to see about accreditation. Her name was Miss Cook,” Watkins remembered. Miss Cook was a black woman, and when she presented her findings to J.D. Honeycutt, the superintendent at the time, he responded, according to Watkins, “I don’t give a damn whether Leak Street ever gets accredited.”

Yet Honeycutt’s hand was forced: if Leak couldn’t get accredited, none of the other schools in the district could. Days later blinds, bathroom partitions and flooring were installed.

“I don’t know how I handled it,” Watkins said about the naked racism of the day. “It could have crushed me, I know it had some effect.”

J.C. and Ruth Watkins faced racism both personally and institutionally, yet overcame barriers time and again. despite both of their quiet dispositions. idle in their fight for equality.

Watkins remembers being taught to memorize the 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments — the Reconstruction Amendments — as he attempted to register to vote after getting out of college.

“I remember the registrar’s office was in the company store at Ledbetter Mill and I remember the registrar asking me, ‘Why you need to vote? White people been doing okay running this place all this time.’”

Reciting the amendments, Watkins told this registrar that he was a citizen as noted in the 14th Amendment, and that nothing — neither creed, nor color nor race — could prevent him from voting as stated in the 15th Amendment. Still, it was years later when, despite being threatened by a newspaper story naming them while noting they were “colored” and registered voters, they cast their first ballot in Rockingham.

Watkins’ introduction to the civil rights movement came when he was one of five black educators selected to attend a human relations workshop at the Tuskegee Institute in Alabama. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was speaking in Montgomery and Watkins not only met but shook the iconic preacher’s hand.

Integration came to Richmond County one year later. Faced with a potential lawsuit, the city’s schools opted to bring black and white children together and, at the same time, consolidate with the county school district.

“It was kind of a blessing,” Watkins said. “While we were preparing to integrate, we were also preparing to bring students from the county into the city.”

Schools were set up with children being educated half the day with white teachers and the other half with black. Few problems arose, he said, though several of Richmond County’s wealthiest families created a short-lived private school.

Watkins was eventually promoted to assistant superintendent, working with textbook selection and maintenance and managing an annual budget of more than $10,000,000.

After retiring in 1984, Watkins continued to serve. He was the first black city councilman in the county and made it his mission to improve living conditions in the black communities. The path to that reality was through a $10 million Community Development Block Grant.

The first year the city said no, Watkins said, but a year later attitudes had changed. The grant was awarded and provided funding for sidewalks, curbs, gutters, street lights, and home renovations to bring them up to code.

He followed these council duties up with nearly 15 years on the Board of Commissioners.

Ruth was named the 1978-79 North Carolina Teacher of the Year and has dozens of plaques and certificates attesting to her temerity.

“People respect your ability no matter your color,” Watkins said. “The problem is, we, as a nation, haven’t gotten far enough to recognize your ability.”

Ruth used to have the words “In spite of” posted on the wall of her classroom. Now, generations of young people in Richmond County have had and will have opportunities “because of” the example of the Watkins’.

Contributed photos Above, county leaders — many of whom were touched by the former Leak Street Cultural Center — as well as board members, family and friends gather for the Center's renaming ceremony to the James C. and Ruth P. Watkins Cultural Center. At left in black and white, Ruth Watkins stands with J.C. seated to the left and then-Superintendent J.D. Honeycutt, seated to the right. Below, young J.C. and Ruth are shown smelling flowers and in a portrait.

Reach Brian Bloom at 910-817-2667 or [email protected]