Jazz festival in Dizzy’s hometown

CHERAW — Dizzy Gillespie’s hometown of Cheraw, SC ushers in its 14th year of the South Carolina Jazz Festival October 18-20 with three days of great jazz and exciting activities. The weekend, which coincides with the 102nd anniversary of Gillespie’s birth, will showcase the unique bond Gillespie shared with his South Carolina roots and jazz.

A wide variety of both free and ticketed concerts and events are scheduled for Friday and Saturday, October 18-20. The festival culminates on Sunday, October 20, with a Jazz Mass at Pee Dee Union Baptist Church. Drumming for Dizzy will also be featured on Sunday at the Dizzy Gillespie Homesite Park.

Over 25 Jazz performances are scheduled during the festival including in-school performances. These concerts will feature regional musicians from both North and South Carolina and beyond.

There will be two free art related exhibits and a free film presentation during the weekend. Legacies in Fiber Quilt exhibit by SC fiber artist Dr. Marlene Linton O’Bryant-Seabrook and Dizzy.. Bird.. & Friends, a 3-D musical sculptural exhibit by Jim Gleason will be on display. Festival attendees can watch an excerpt from the multi-award winning documentary film series American Epic narrated by Robert Redford and created by BAFTA and EMMY nominated filmmakers Bernard MacMahon and Allison McGourty. The film features a never before told story set in Cheraw and is presented courtesy of Lo-Max Films, BBC Arena and PBS.

Featured artist for the ticketed evening performance on Friday, October 18 at the Theatre on the Green is the Emmet Cohen Trio with special guest trumpeter Bruce Harris.

On Saturday, October 19, Sammy Miller and the Congregation with special guest Martina DaSilva will perform at the Theatre. This is a ticketed event.

There will be two free afternoon concerts at local churches on Saturday. Charles Peterson with Against All Odds Band will be featured at the Gillespie family’s home church, Wesley United Methodist. Hoffman/Rapp Trio will perform at Old St. David’s Episcopal Church.

North Carolina groups Empire Strikes Brass and Sidecar Social Club return to the festival. Noel Freidline, Ezra Brown and Gino Castillo Cuban Cowboys come to town and perform during the evening jazz crawl. There will also be early jazz music at various restaurants.

Weekend activities include free performances on Saturday at Cheraw’s Centennial Park by the 208th Army Band Jazz Combo, A New Creation and Soda City Brass Band. There will be Dizzy on Display at the Southern African American Heritage Center during the weekend, and a Be-Bop Parade on Saturday with the giant Paperhand Puppets.

Art abounds during the weekend with Jazzy trees and the festival’s 12th Italian Madonnari Chalk Competition. SC Sculptor Bob Doster will be creating a metal sculpture, and poet Eddie Cabbage will be on site with Poetry on Demand. Attendees can enjoy a self-guided Historic Cheraw Cell Phone Tour to over 25 points of interest, including Dizzy Gillespie related sites.

For more information call 843.537.8420 x12 or visit www.scjazzfestival.com