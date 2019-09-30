Extension | A story made possible by the 4-H International Exchange Programs

Contributed photo The DeAguilar family poses with Kano, left, a Japanese delegate they hosted from mid-July to mid-August through the 4-H International Exchange Program. Contributed photo The DeAguilar family poses with Kano, left, a Japanese delegate they hosted from mid-July to mid-August through the 4-H International Exchange Program.

This past summer the DeAguilar family, of Rockingham, had the wonderful opportunity of hosting two exchange students as part of the 4-H International Exchange Program. As part of the program, delegates spend approximately one month with a 4-H’er of similar age and like gender.

Ben DeAguilar, 15, hosted a Costa Rican delegate, Johan, from mid-June to mid-July. While here, Johan participated in several 4-H Summer Fun classes including a hiking trip and week of life skills. Memories he shares include pool parties, family vacations, and the overall experience of living in America, NC, and Richmond County.

Caroline DeAguilar, 12, hosted a Japanese delegate, Kano, from mid-July to mid-August. Though Caroline was the appointed 4-H’er Kano was “assigned” to, the DeAguilar family quickly realized that Kano was a package deal. “We love her!” the family said. During Kano’s stay here, she attended a week long 4-H sewing class and created many memories with her host family. She was very willing to try new opportunities and fell in love with her American family.

The DeAguilars have kept in contact with both exchange students since their time here this summer and consider both to be part of their family now.

The 4-H International Exchange Program includes both an Inbound and Outbound opportunity. The Inbound Exchange defines the opportunity for a North Carolinian family to host a delegate over the summer months from Japan or Costa Rica. Host families must have a sibling of the same gender and within 2-3 years of age of the visiting delegate. Host sibling age requirements fall between 10 and 18 years.

The Outbound Exchange is an opportunity for an active 4-H member in North Carolina to apply for a spot on the national delegations to Japan, Costa Rica, Finland (odd years), Norway (even years), Romania, and South Korea. There are certain guidelines and processes that must be met for 4-H delegates to be placed on the state and national consideration lists. Age requirements to travel to Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea are 12-18 years where as delegates must be at least 15 to travel to Costa Rica, Romania, and Norway.

Applications for consideration on the Outbound delegation are due to the State 4-H office by November 8. This is a firm deadline to ensure all legal paperwork and travel arrangements have been made. More summer inbound information will be released for the 2020 program once dates for the Costa Rican and Japanese delegations have been finalized. In 2020, NC will be hosting 12 Japanese and 3 Costa Rican students as well as adult chaperones.

If you are interested in either exchange program, please contact Catherine Shelley, Richmond County 4-H Agent at 910-997-8255 or read more at https://nc4h.ces.ncsu.edu/youth-3/nc-4-h-international-exchange-program/.

Catherine Shelley Extension at Your Service

Catherine Shelley is the 4-H and youth development agent for the Richmond County Cooperative Extension.

