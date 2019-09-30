Cost sharing for conservation

There is a new pot of cost share funding available for Richmond County farmers to assist in conserving their land and protecting the water sources.

Multiple practices can be put into place to assist; such as conservation cover crop, cropland conversion to grass, and pasture renovation. These practices establish grasses and cover for bare soils allow for roots to aerate the soil and allows for the water from rainfall or irrigation to better infiltrate into the soils to be taken up by crops or other plants.

These practices focus on preventing sediment from running off from farm fields into the water systems as well as establishing natural, good microorganisms that break down and create organic matter in the soils. Another benefit of keeping soils covered is the reduced temperature in the soil. This protects crops from dry times that are frequent in Richmond County summers, the lower temperatures of the soil are not as hard on the plant and can prevent it from wilting as quickly.

The cost share funding that is available to help farmers establish these practices comes from the State of North Carolina and can cover up to seventy five percent of the cost of implementing these practices. The Richmond County Soil and Water Conservation board must approve each application and contract and then the state has to approve the contract as well. These rules are put into place to make sure that the money is going toward conservation practices that are needed in our county.

If you have any questions about cost share funding feel free to call Richmond Soil and Water Conservation at 910-895-3950 Ext:3 or drop in to the USDA agriculture center on Caroline Street in Rockingham.