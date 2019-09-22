RALEIGH — Sergio, by Robbin G. Hanes, tells the story of the title character, a young rabbit, as he tries to overcome his fears in the forest after one day running into a terrifying creature.

Sergio is a young bunny whose father is constantly teaching and training him and preparing him for the dangers of the outside world. One day, his father notices he hasn’t ventured to far off recently and pushes him to go face his fears.

In a stunning climax, Sergio and his father battle an opponent tougher than they could have ever imagined and the young rabbit is in for a lesson he couldn’t have prepared for.

A wonderfully illustrated story with a powerful message and an adorable array of characters, Sergio is one children’s story that’s sure to resonate with younger readers and parents alike.

Sergio, published by Austin Macauley, was released on August 30th, 2019. Price: $12.95, ISBN: 9781643781556. It is available in Amazon, Barnes & Noble as well as other bookstores around the country. Review copies are available upon request. For more information, please visit: www.austinmacauley.com/us.

About the author:

The author was born and raised in Richmond County, North Carolina. She is the youngest of eight children. Her career spans from being a nanny for over twelve years to becoming an entrepreneur, making and selling organic confectionery. Her candy was sold in several stores in Charlotte, North Carolina, via the internet. Baking and writing have always been her passion, and she also loves reading, gardening, and listening to 1960’s music.

Ms. Hanes loves children and animals. She feels that using animals to tell the story of Sergio and his plight would better convey the message that she is trying to impart to children. This story is about intimidation and finding one’s inner strength. The only way to win the battle is to begin. The reward is the feeling of euphoria when one succeeds.

The author now resides in Raleigh, North Carolina, with her husband, Andrew. They have two daughters, one son, and four delightful grandchildren.

