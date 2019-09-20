4-H’ers compete in annual goat show

Richmond County Goat Show has become a tradition for both 4-H’ers in the region and across North Carolina. Richmond County Goat Show has become a tradition for both 4-H’ers in the region and across North Carolina. Savannah Shepard poses with her winning goat at the Richmond County Goat Show. Savannah Shepard poses with her winning goat at the Richmond County Goat Show.

If you did not attend the Richmond County Goat Show on September 7, you really missed out on a fun-filled day!

This show has become a tradition for both 4-H’ers and citizens in not only Richmond County but across the state of North Carolina. Our goat show is part of a series of livestock shows that make up the Farm Credit 4-H Livestock Circuit. Fifty-two 4-H’ers from across the region, including Cloverbuds and PeeWees, participated in our event and showed a total of 92 does and wethers in various weight categories.

Richmond County 4-H Livestock Club was represented by Delani Reep, Tobey Lunceford, Savannah Shepard, Wade Hoffman, Emma Leigh Hoffman, Ella Shelley, Rhett Shelley, Thomas Sessoms, Mikkah Jeffrey, Caroline Smith and several future showmen, Easton Haywood, Macy Gainey, Henry Sykes, Libby Williams, and Neileigh Gerald. Our judge, Todd Wall from Georgia, was consistent, confident and constructive as he placed our top performers of each class.

One unique aspect of the Richmond County Goat Show is the PeeWee competition. PeeWee describes showmen under the age of five that are assisted by an older showman in the ring. This is designed to get younger kids excited about showing livestock and provide a foundation that builds confidence in the show ring. The Cloverbud show, which includes children from the ages 5 to 7, is also non-competitive but gives young showmen the opportunity to practice talking to a judge and exhibit their animals. Just like the older 4-H’ers they too invest a lot of hard work in developing and showing their own animals.

During part of the show, exhibitors have the opportunity to demonstrate their ability to handle their animal, showcase their knowledge of their animal, and impress the judge. This part of a show is called showmanship.

First-place winners of Showmanship Class

— Paison Cain (Senior)

— Savannah Shepard (Intermediate)

— Katelyn Hewitt (Junior).

Each received a large trophy fixed with a Boer goat topper.

Market Wether class

— Savannah Shepard with “Ace” received Reserve Champion

— Katelyn Hewitt with “Able” took Grand Champion

Doe class

— Hattie Jo Powell with “Jane” took Reserve Champion

— Savannah Shepard took Grand Champion with “Alice”.

It was clear that these kids put countless hours into developing their goats and their showmanship skills.

This goat show is very impactful and important to our 4-H’ers. They learn about animal husbandry, nutrition and health while developing a strong work ethic. Kids learn to accept constructive criticism from the judge and they are able work on their weak points to perform better at their next show. We at NC Cooperative Extension-Richmond County Center are very grateful for our sponsors’ contributions and our volunteers that made this event possible. If you missed out this year, we hope to see you next year as we continue to teach our youth about the importance of agriculture and develop our next generation of farmers, welders, teachers and doctors.

Anthony Growe Extension at Your Service

Anthony Growe is an extension agent with the Richmond County Cooperative Extension, specializing in agriculture with a focus on field crops, and livestock. He can be reached at (910) 997-8255 or [email protected]

