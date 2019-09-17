Community Calendar: Sept. 17

The deadline for all Community Calendar items is 12 p.m. every Friday and will appear in the following Tuesday’s paper ONLY. To list your event, email [email protected], call 910-817-2675 or drop off your news at 607 E. Broad Ave., Suite B. Please send an email or call as soon as possible if your event is canceled.

Sept. 18

The Rockingham High School Class of 1958 will meet for lunch at Smithfield’s Chicken and BBQ on Wednesday, Sept. 18th at 11:30.

Sept. 19

American Legion Post 147 will host a Share Night at Smithfield Chicken and Bar-B-Que from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sept. 20

Blood Drive for the for the American Red Cross from noon to 5:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 2116 Main Street in Ellerbe. Sign up online with sponsor code “First Baptist Church Ellerbe” or contact Elsie Freeman at 910-817-4720 to make an appointment. Blood types O+, O-, A- and B- are need for Red Cell donation. Visit RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass on the day of the drive to complete your pre-donation reading and health questions and reduce your wait time by up to 15 minutes. Walmart Pharmacy will be on site to administer flu shots after your blood donation. Please bring a photo ID to donate blood and a photo ID plus your insurance cards if you are interested in getting a flu shot.

Sept. 21

Pee Dee School Reunion at 4 p.m. at the Rockingham Lions Club on Highway 220 in Rockingham. Please bring your family and join us for a time of fellowship, food, and fond memories. BBQ, baked beans, cole slaw, rolls, and drinks will be provided. All you need to bring is your favorite dessert, a friend and any old Pee Dee pictures you may have. Hope to see many of you there! For more information contact Jennipher H. Love at 910-206-1903.

The Fourth Annual Rockin’ for Veterans event will be held at 5 p.m. at 2153 U.S. 1 North in Rockingham with four local bands rocking with the VFW Post 4203. There will be a cover charge. All proceeds will go to help veterans and send care packages to our deployed troops. The lineup is: The Safety Committee, Jonathan Robinson Music, Hardwired and The Ponder Project.

Pee Dee United Methodist Church will host a country buffet breakfast from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Proceeds go to relief efforts in the Bahamas.

Sept. 22

St. John Missionary Baptist Church’s Aide Circle will host a pre-anniversary for Pastor Mary Lindsey at 3 p.m. The guest preacher will be Rev. Judy Little, an associate of West Rocky Ford Missionary Baptist Church in Wadesboro. All are invited. Info: Pastor Mary Lindsey at 910-817-0019.

Sept. 24

Plant swap – calling all gardeners. Bring annuals, perrenials, seeds and be willing to share with other plant lovers. Plants must be pest free and in containers to be given away. Set up and social at 5 p.m., light refreshments will be provided. Swap begins at 5:30 p.m. at Steele Street entrance to Hitchcock Creek. For more info visit the Richmond County Extension Service’s Facebook page at facebook.com/richces/.

Sept. 26

Our Heroes’ Tree dedication at 10:30 a.m. at the Cole Auditorium. The tree will be decorated with ornaments honoring veterans and service members. It will be on display through Nov. 11.

The Hamlet High School class of 1960 will meet at noon at Smithfields in Rockingham.

Sept. 27

Pack the Van with a Fan Summer Fan Drive sponsored by Carolina Hearts Home Care and Richmond County Aging Services will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 526 East Broad Ave. Please help us pack our van with new, donated fans for seniors in our area. Summer is not over yet! Come out and support our community. We are accepting donations from businesses, organizations, and the community! The more fans, the cooler our seniors!

Sept. 28

Jada’s Helping Hands Fund Raiser will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church at 1596 HWY 74 East in Hamlet. Hot dogs, chips, cakes and drinks will be served. Door prizes and games as well. Proceeds are used to support the Ronald McDonald House, local families sturggling with disabilities. The public is invited to come out and support this drive and enjoy the Fellowship. Tore and Paul Thomas are hosting this event along with Jada’s Helping Hands Ministry. For more information call 910-995-0798 or 910-331-4104.

Sept. 29

Holy Smoke BBQ and Music Festival hosted by First United Methodist Church of Rockingham from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 410 E. Washington St. Advance meal tickets are available at Helms Jewelers in downtown Rockingham and Christie’s Gifts at Richmond Plaza. Proceeds benefit Our Daily Bread and Richmond County Rescue Squad.

Oct. 5

Hoptoberfest from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Rockingham Dragway. The event is sponsored by the Richmond County Chamber of Commerce and will feature sampling of more than 75 craft beer brews and a chicken wing competition sponsored by Perdue. The Voltage Brothers will perform live at the event.

Oct. 10

BBQ Plate Sale from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Cordova united Methodist Church at 130 Ledbetter St. in Cordova. For more information call 910-995-0917 or 70-219-1267.

Oct. 12

The Renaissance Experience begins at 7:30 p.m. at Liberty Place, 214 E. Washington St. in Rockingham. There will be spoken word, singing and live music. Produced by Terrel Everette and hosted by Onequa Crump.

ONGOING:

The Leath Library has a kids movie every Friday at 10 a.m. In order beginning July 12 will be Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, Paw Patrol: Pups Save Puplantis!, Mary Poppins Returns, The Lego Movie: The Second Part and Disney’s Kim Possible. Feel free to bring snacks and drinks to enjoy during the movie. For more information please call the Leath Library at 910-895-6337.

The Leath Library is hosting family movies every Wednesday at 1 p.m. In order beginning July 10 is Aquaman, A Dog’s Way Home, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindlewald, Goosebumps 2 – Haunted Halloween, Instant Family and Bumble Bee. Feel free to bring snacks and drinks to enjoy during the movie. For more information please call the Leath Library at 910-895-6337.