Cooperative Extension: Richmond County’s ‘best kept secret’

It’s a joke among Extension people that we are the “best kept secret.” Ok, not so funny, but I am often surprised that many people are not familiar with Cooperative Extension and what we do. We’ve only been around for about 100 years. I was wearing my county extension shirt the other day, while picking my dog up at the vet. It has logo patches on it. The nice lady at the check-out asked me what pharmacy I worked for. Sigh.

Perhaps you are one of those people. Or perhaps you have heard of Extension, or 4-H (the green clover is one of the most highly identifiable organizational logo, according to research), but aren’t quite clear what we do or how we fit together. Pull up a chair and allow me to explain.

Getting information to farmers

Back in the early part of the last century, the United States federal government decided it was important to help farmers learn better farming techniques. The U.S. was a growing country, but food security, poor health and nutrition, and poverty was plaguing the population. To address this, states received money to start “land-grant colleges” (to teach farming and other practical skills) and experiment stations, to perform research on soil fertility and production practices related to crops and livestock.

With the colleges and research, knowledge and understanding was growing, but how to get the information to the farmers who needed it? County meetings, called Farmers’ Institutes, were conducted once or twice a year in each county. Farmer Institute agents ran the meetings and arranged for informational speakers, entertainment, and other activities for the rural populous, which was most of North Carolina in the early 1900’s.

After 1914 and the Smith Lever Act, which provided funding, the Farmers Institutes became Cooperative Extension. Cooperative Extension is in all states in the country, although the organization varies from state to state. With two very strong land grant universities (NC State University and NC A&T University), North Carolina Cooperative Extension has an office in every county, extending the research and expertise of the universities’ specialists into each county, through the work of county agents.

Meet the Richmond County team

In Richmond County, we have a great team of people here to help you! The primary areas in which we work are: agriculture, horticulture, healthy living and nutrition, and youth development.

• We’ll start with youth development, known programmatically as 4-H. Our 4-H agent is Catherine Shelley, a native of Richmond County, former school teacher, and a firecracker who is full of energy and enthusiasm to help kids “make the best better!” Most people know about 4-H, even if they don’t realize the program is part of Cooperative Extension. There are 4-H Camps, 4-H clubs, and 4-H in the schools. Richmond County 4-H holds several camps throughout the summer for summer fun and learning (such as the “Cooking Around the World” week) and 4-H clubs, such as the livestock club, whose members participated in the county Goat Show last week. Embryology is a great program in the schools for second graders to learn about living things by watching chicken eggs develop and hatch.

• Janice Roberts is our Family Consumer Science (FCS) agent. She is extremely knowledgeable in nutrition, healthy eating, and how to live a healthy lifestyle, including using nutrition to help manage chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart disease. She holds cooking classes, canning classes, and more. Janice grew up in Randolph County, and splits her time as an FCS agent between Richmond and Moore County.

• Anthony Growe is our newest agent, but already part of our team. He is the Livestock and Row Crops agent, and serves as pesticide coordinator as well, for those who have or would like to get a pesticide license. With a farm of his own, Anthony has a lot of direct experience as well as knowledge to help with issues ranging from pasture management, row crop production, and livestock issues.

• I have been the horticulture agent in Richmond County for the past dozen years, and this summer became the County Director. I handle commercial and consumer horticulture. I work with farmers for everything from greenhouse floriculture production, growing vegetables for market, to raising peaches, as well as helping homeowners with their lawn and garden questions, which includes a lot of insect and weed identification questions.

While not as rural now as it was 100 years ago, North Carolina is still eighth in the nation for agriculture production. People now more than ever are interested in healthy eating, buying from local farmers, and finding ways to disconnect kids from their ever-present phones. At your Richmond County Center, we at Cooperative Extension are here to connect you to research based information to help you achieve your goals and dreams. Last but not least on our team is our fabulous office staff, Carol Capel and Annie Freeman. Agents are often out in the field, but Carol and Annie help keep the office running smoothly, and can often help with an issue even if the agent is not available.

Call 910-997-8255, visit 123 Caroline St. in Rockingham, and check out our website at www.richmond.ces.ncsu.edu to find out what classes, events, and activities we have planned. Hopefully, no longer will we be “the best kept secret,” just the best resource we can be for you!

Paige Burns Extension at Your Service

Paige Burns is the director of the Richmond County Cooperative Extension. She can be reached at her office at 910-997-8255 or by email at [email protected]

