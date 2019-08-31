Extension to hold annual goat show

Savannah Shepard of Richmond County won first place in the wether heavyweight class with her goat. Savannah Shepard of Richmond County won first place in the wether heavyweight class with her goat. This photo shows the competitors in the Richmond County 4-H’s Goat Show in 2018. This photo shows the competitors in the Richmond County 4-H’s Goat Show in 2018.

The Richmond County 4-H Livestock Club will be hosting its annual goat show on Saturday, September 7 at 1:00 pm on the Gary Welch Farm just north of Ellerbe off NC Hwy 73.

The show is part of the Farm Credit Showmanship Circuit that includes over 100 youth from across the state. The show is expected to draw about 300 spectators and we would love one of them to be you. The show is open and free to the public. American Legion will be selling food and drinks during the show.

Showmen will exhibit both wethers, castrated male goats, and does, female goats in showmanship and market classes. Showmanship is a competition in which the judge is looking for the youth that does the best job handling their animal, answering questions the judge may ask, having good eye contact with the judge, and presenting the animal to look its best. Winners from this show receive points that contribute to their overall score in the circuit.

Market classes are separated based on the weight of the goat. Wethers are judged on their appearance and body structure. A well put together goat will have a flat topline, deep, wide chest, muscular, thick, long loin and rump, and have a deep body that is well balanced. All wethers being shown must have all of their baby teeth. Does are judged on the previous mentioned criteria as well as their potential ability to produce good wethers for the next generation.

In order to participate in this show, all animals must be broken and well behaved in the ring. To prepare for this, youth spend countless hours working with their goats. Goats must be walked regularly, exercised, groomed, handled, and loved. This teaches kids responsibility and dedication as well as other life skills.

We would like to thank our sponsors as of printing, Farm Bureau, Smithfield Hog Production, Kitchin, Neal, Webb, Webb, & Futrell, P.A., Dieffenbach Superstore, The Berry Patch, Pee Dee Electric, Long’s Pool Center, Richard and Valeria Lunceford, Champion Ford, McNair’s Auto Sales, Refined Restoration, Sports Cycles, Monroe’s Small Engine, Hamlet Ace Hardware, E.E. Vuncannon, Inc., Southern States, and Iron Horse Auction Company.

For more information about this event, please contact 4-H agent, Catherine Shelley or Livestock and Row Crops agent, Anthony Growe at 910-997-8255.

Catherine Shelley Extension at Your Service

Catherine Shelley is a Youth Development Agent with the Richmond County Cooperative Extension.

