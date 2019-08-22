Church Calendar: Aug. 22

The deadline for church briefs is noon Thursday for publication the following Friday. To have your event listed, email [email protected], call 910-817-2675 or drop off your news at 607 E. Broad Ave., Suite B. Please be sure to include the name and address of your church, as well as the time, date and place of each event you wish published. Please be sure to include the full names of speakers.

Aug. 23

Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church located at 4120 North U.S. 1 will celebrate it’s annual revival beginning with a Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. Morning Worship at 11:15 a.m. Lunch will be served in the fellowship hall immediately following the benediction. The Rev. Dr. Michael A. Isaac, Pastor of Shoal Creek Baptist Church in Shelby will bring the Gospel Word at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21 through Friday, Aug. 23.

Aug. 19 – 23

First Baptist Church at 329 West Ave. in Hamlet will hold Annual Revival Services each night at 7 p.m. The Evangilist for the week will be Rev. Eddie Davis, Pastor of Community of Grace Church in Bennettsville. Host Pastor is Rev. Dr. Robert J. Richardson. All are welcome.

Aug. 24

New Hope Missionary Baptist Church located at 1596 HWY 74 East will host a “Back to School” community cookout from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hamburgers and hot dogs at the church sponsored by Men of Power Ministry. Host pastor Elder John A. Jackson invites the public to attend. Contact Chris Cox 910-331-4104.

Rockingham Church of God of Prophecy will hold its 5th Annual School Prayer Walk for all Richmond County Schools at 9 a.m. at 139 Flower St. in Rockingham. Breakfast will be provided.

Aug. 25

Saint Luke #2 Freewill Baptist Church will hold morning service with Pastor Darrell McSween at 10:30 a.m. at the church located at 119 Morrow St. The public is invited to come out and enjoy praise and worship service. Contact Lisa Hinson 910-817-9872.

Highland Pines Freewill Baptist Church on 320 Chalk Rd. in Hamlet invites everybody to a gospel singing at 10 a.m. with the Parsons from Goshen, Indiana. Come worship with us and get a blessing. Contact is Pastor Teddy Rabon 910-716-9155.

Aug. 25 – 28

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church located at 121 New Birth Dr. in Hamlet will celebrate its Annual Homecoming beginning with an 11 a.m. service Aug. 25 with Pastor Christopher Smith delivering the morning message. Lunch will follow. Afternoon service begins at 2:30 p.m. with Rev. E.L. Alexander of Saron Baptist Church in Ellerbe. Nightly Service will be held at 7 p.m. Monday night through Wednesday with Rev. Robert Richardson of First Baptist Church. Contact is Mamie Bristow 910-997-6114.

Aug. 26

Saint Luke #2 Freewill Baptist Church located at 119 Morrow St. in Hamlet will celebrate Family and Friends day at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Darrell McSween preaching. The public is invited to join.

Aug. 30

New Covenant Christian Fellowship located at 120 Hamer Rd., Rockingham will hold a Barbeque Plate Sale 11:00 am to 6:00 pm $7.00 plate. Delivery on orders of 5 plates or more to the same location. For more information or to place an order call Pastor Chris Pruitte at 910-217-1914. Or Karen Gainey at 910-995-2859.

Sept. 1

Saint Luke #2 Freewill Baptist Church located at 119 Morrow St. in Hamlet will hold their morning service with Minister Angela Renee Wilson at 10:30 a.m. Contact Lisa Hinson 910-817-9872.

Saint Peter United Methodist Church will celebrate its Annual Homecoming and Revival Services at 11 a.m. at the church located on Bridges Street in Hamlet with Pastor Angelo Troy.

Sept. 1 – 21

Faith Assembly Outreach Ministries at 148 Daniels St. in Hamlet will hold 21 Nights of Fire Revival at 7 p.m. nightly. There will be 21 days of prayer, fasting and nights of anointed speakers. Host pastors Mordecai and Linda Ross. Contact 910-995-2955.

Sept. 3 – 5

St. Peter United Methodist Church will hold Revival services at 7 p.m. each night at 205 North Bridges St. in Hamlet. On Sept 3, Apostle Ronnie Moore of The Overflow Worship Center will speak, on Sept. 4 Rev. Lester Chambers of Stellys Tabernacle will speak, and on Sept. 5 Rev. Dr. Lamont Johnson of West Durham Baptist Church will speak. Contact Halena Brown 910-894-2314.

Sept. 7

Saint Luke #2 Freewill Baptist Church located at 119 Morrow St. in Hamlet will celebrate Choir Day at 6 p.m. It will be dress down attire. Various groups, soloists, and choirs are invited. Contact Lisa Hinson 910-817-9872.

Spring Hill Wesleyan Church will hold a country breakfast from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the church at 289 Spring Hill Church Rd. in Hamlet off of Highway 38. Funds raised go for future projects, missions and those in need.

Sept. 8

Saint Luke #2 Freewill Baptist Church located at 119 Morrow St. in Hamlet will celebrate their Pastor’s 5th Anniversary at 10:30 a.m. with Evangelist Terri Ellerbe preaching. Dinner will be served immediately following the morning service. Our afternoon service will begin at 3 p.m. with Rev. Robert L. Dockery of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Hoffman. The public is invited to enjoy praise and worship service.

Sept. 12, 13, 15

Bass Temple Church will celebrate Pastor Willie Moore’s 9th anniversary on Thursday, Friday and Sunday. Nightly services on the 12th and 13th will begin at 7 p.m. On Sunday servie will begin at 11:30 a.m. There will be remarks from various speakers for each service. Come and be blessed. Contact 910-582-2134.

Sept. 15

Holly Grove Missionary Baptist Church invites all Ushers to our 60th Usher’s Anniversary Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at 401 Holly Grove Church Rd. in Rockingham. The speak for this anniversary will be Pastor Michael Leak, of Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church in Laurinburg, along with his choir and congregation. We ask you to come out and help us lift the name of Jesus. Contact 910-997-2012.

Saint Luke #2 Freewill Baptist Church located at 119 Morrow St. in Hamlet will hold morning service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Darrell McSween.

Sept. 22

Saint Luke #2 Freewill Baptist Church located at 119 Morrow St. in Hamlet will hold morning service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Darrell McSween.

Sept. 28

Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church located at 685 Ledbetter Rd. presents “The Evolving Woman Continues…” Women’s Conference 2019 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. No registration is required. Lunch will be served. For more information contact Sister Jones at 910-334-9162.

ONGOING

Band No. 2 of The Church Of God offers home-bound prayer meetings for those who can’t get to church as the result of illness. Call for an appointment for prayer or Bible study in your home, 910-997-1213.

Calvary Baptist Church, 406 McDonald Ave., Hamlet, will open its doors 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays to pray for the nation. For information, call 910-582-0289. The church offers Sunday School at 10 a.m., morning worship at 11 and evening worship at 6:30 p.m. Sundays. Wednesday night Bible study at 7 p.m.

Community Bible Study, 7 p.m. Thursdays, 325 Long Drive, Rockingham, across from Perdue. For information, contact Evangelist Robert David Sr., 910-461-9186.

East Rockingham Freewill Baptist Church invites you to visit their Sunday School at 10 a.m. and their sermons at 11 a.m. Sunday night 6 p.m. and Wednesday prayer meeting 7 p.m. Come and hear the word of God preached by our Pastor Johnny Johnson. The church is located at 189 Airport Rd. Contact Barbara 910-997-3481.

Faith Assembly Outreach Ministries, 148 Daniels St., Hamlet, offers a soup kitchen 9-10:15 a.m. every Sunday and 5:45-6:45 p.m. every Tuesday. Food furnished by the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and donations. No one turned away. The church also offers Sunday breakfast and delivery at 9 a.m., Sunday School at 10:30 a.m. and morning worship at 11:45. Every second Sunday,it offers its Sister 2 Sister program at 4:30 p.m. The church holds Tuesday Bible study at 7 p.m., Friday morning food box at 10:30,Friday night service at 7:30 and Saturday morning food box at 10:30. The church prayer line is open noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Call 910-716-9106 to have someone pray with you. Or call to leave a prayer request. A minister will return your call.

Fellowship Prayer Breakfast, 9 a.m. the third Wednesday of each month, Hamlet Senior Center, 102 Veterans Drive, Hamlet. There is a small cost.

Greater Harvest Pentecostal Holiness Church at 8720 Peeles Chapel Road, Laurel Hill, NC will have worship services on the first,third and fifth Sunday’s of the month. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. and the morning worship service will begin at 11 a.m.

New Foundation Outreach Ministry, prayer line, 712-451-0927, at 8 a.m., noon and 8 p.m. Access code: 611125. Call in to have someone to pray with.

New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1596 US 74 E., Hamlet, will have a community prayer service at 6 p.m. each Tuesday.

Prayer Deliverance Ministries, 108 School St., Rockingham, offers food to the homeless each Wednesday.

Rockingham Church of Christ, US 74 E., Rockingham, offers a free home Bible study by mail for those who find the Bible hard to understand. Call 910-895-4035, and clearly leave your name and mailing address.

Sidney Grove Church of Deliverance, 401 McIntyre Road, Ellerbe, will have community Bible study at 7 p.m. each Thursdayandcommunity prayer, noon to1 p.m. Wednesdays.

Freedom Baptist Church worship services are at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday mornings; Sunday School at 10 a.m. on Sunday mornings;Bible Study/Mid-week Service on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Mt. Stephen AME Zion Church is holding a noonday prayer every monday. The community is invited. For more information call Rev. Carol Turner at 704-475-1018.

