Local minister pens new book

ROCKINGHAM — A local minister has penned her seventh book, Blood Clots in the Body, and is using her experiences and teachings to share how to be active in one’s ministry.

“This book is an apostolic plea to the body of Christ, that we come into the unity of faith,” said Tammie Ratliff, author of the book. “We’ve lost our understanding of how important we are to the body. You supply something to the body and if you are not doing your part, it can cause death in the body of Christ.”

Her inspirations for Blood Clots in the Body come from an uncle, her experiences in churches, and her Facebook talk show, the AM Deposit Morning Show.

“My uncle had a stroke, and the doctors said it was blood clots,” said Ratliff. “As I would go see him, he couldn’t really move. We were in a 40-day prayer and the tenth day in the prayer he passed. From there, I did a series on my morning show called Spiritual Blood Clots in the Body. My notes turned into a book.”

On her show and in the book, she compares a natural blood clot to a spiritual blood clot.

“In the book, I really identify a blood clot in the individual level, a local church, and the body of Christ at large,” said Ratliff. “I go into spiritual gifts, the five-fold ministry, and how important it is for us to do what God told us to do.”

She adds that just as the body has healthy and unhealthy blood clots, so does the church.

In an excerpt from the book:

“A healthy blood clot are those people who understand love and assist those in the body…(One example of) an unhealthy blood clot is the wounded and offended. This person has allowed experiences, trials, and tribulations to harden their heart. They are likened to a person who has heart disease. Their heart (mind, will, and emotions) have been damaged and the life within has stopped flowing.”

Ratliff adds that example of an unhealthy blood clot bogs down many churches.

“It is one of the biggest in the body because it keeps the spirit from flowing like it should,” said Ratliff.

Ratliff is a Rockingham-native, graduated from Richmond Senior High School (1986) and says she stepped into her calling at a young age.

“My spiritual journey started at 19, under Pastor Eddie McClain and his wife Jeanie,” said Ratliff. “That is where my spiritual journey started and I was introduced to the Holy Spirit and baptized. The Lord led me to Charlotte in 2000, I’ve sat under and sang with John P. Kee.”

She said her gifts were put to good use next at Temple Church International.

“I began utilizing my spiritual gifts, and was put in a role over intercessory prayer,” said Ratliff.

She eventually was elevated to assistant to the Bishop and during her years of growth in ministry, she began writing.

“Over the years, God has shaped my ministry so my messages are towards the transformation of the heart when I preach,” said Ratliff. “Operating in the gifts of the Holy Spirit helps us to function inside and outside of the four walls of the church.”

Ratliff’s new book is available at the Good News Christian Bookstore, 442 East Broad Ave., Rockingham. The book and e-book are also available on her website, tammieratliff.com.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

