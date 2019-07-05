Taylor Nicole “Nikki” Honeycutt and Dylan Brady Steadman of Rockingham were united in marriage at a 5:00 p.m. ceremony on June 15th at the home of the bridegroom’s parents in the Steadman Family Church. The wedding was officiated by the Rev. Butch Park and directed by Kate Rowe. Music was provided by Joe Ford, pianist.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brock Honeycutt of Hamlet. Her grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Charles Honeycutt of Hamlet and Mrs. Mary Richardson of Rockingham and the late Howard “Buck” Richardson. The bride is a graduate of Sandhills Community College with a degree in Medical Laboratory Technology and is employed at McLeod Health Cheraw.

Mr. and Mrs. Lindsey Steadman of Rockingham are the groom’s parents. His grandparents are Brenda Bradley of Rockingham, the late Lelia and Monroe Smith, the late Lily and Thomas Steadman and step-grandfather the late Bonnie Arnette. The groom is the manager of Lindsey’s Tire Service in Rockingham.

Savannah Richardson was maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Hailey Stafford, Karissa Horton, Kaitlyn Thomas, Carli Gibson and Natalie Cagle.

Best man was Blaise Steadman, and groomsmen were Chris Taylor, Tad Deaver, Austin Andrews, Nathan Simmons and Luke Cagle.

Allie Rose Taylor and Elizabeth Payne were flower girls. Declan Deaver was ring bearer.

A rehearsal dinner was given by the bridegroom’s parents at their home, and the wedding reception was hosted by the bride’s parents, also at the home of the groom’s parents.

Prenuptial events included a wedding shower given by the bridesmaids and Sandra Steadman, mother of the groom, held at Second Baptist Church of Hamlet. Wanda Honeycutt, mother of the bride, and the WMU of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church were hosts for a wedding shower at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church of Rockingham. The bride’s parents and grandparents honored Nikki and Dylan at a tea party at Lady Bedford’s Tea Parlor in Pinehurst.

The bridal couple traveled to Charleston for their honeymoon.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_BAE824B6-C111-4E32-B8B1-060F7C9D315B.jpeg