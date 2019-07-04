Ellerbe man makes art with discarded cans

Tom Arkle decorates tall weeds along the intersection of I-74 and Crawford Road with discarded cans. Tom Arkle decorates tall weeds along the intersection of I-74 and Crawford Road with discarded cans. Tom Arkle points to his artistic creation of cans he picked up while riding his bike. Tom Arkle points to his artistic creation of cans he picked up while riding his bike.

ELLERBE — If you drive through the intersection of I-74 and Crawford Road northeast of Ellerbe, you might notice a small forest of metallic trees shining in the summer sun.

These trees are the work of Tom “Freedom” Arkle, who has taken his lifelong love of nature to the streets picking up cans from the side of the road and hanging them on tall weeds and bushes along this road, which he encourages people to pick off to turn in for money — and so he can start over.

Arkle began picking up cans in Ellerbe in the mid 1960’s when he owned an antique shop downtown. The shop featured a lot of his own woodworking and finds that he then resold. Since the closing of the shop, he focuses on keeping the roads clean by biking up and down the streets and picking up cans.

Instead of carrying them to a recycling location himself, he puts them on the trees and makes art with them.

“The road was a mess!” Arkle said. “I pick them up and I put them on these plants, and somebody comes along and takes them.”

He said that though it may not appreciated much, he enjoys doing it.

“It cleaned up the road and the road ran in front of my farm and I just kept going,” he said.

Arkle lived in Ohio for 25 years between periods of living in Ellerbe where he was active in hiking, biking and kayaking and moved back two years ago. Arkle said that up in Ohio there were a lot of parks to bike and hike in but in Ellerbe, “you have to make your own.”

He says what he sees most along the road are cans, usually beer cans. “They keep me so busy with the cans, I have a hard time getting the road clean.”

“You ever been around a town where the streets are dirty?” he said. “(Travelers) come right into Ellerbe and go to the (Ellerbe Springs Inn) occasionally. We gotta keep it clean … It’s about everybody.”

Alex Smith│Daily Journal

Alex Smith Staff Writer

Reach Alex Smith at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

