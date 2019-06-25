Pet of the Week: Zsadist Kane

Heidi lays on the floor of her foster home smiling and wagging her tail for the camera. Heidi lays on the floor of her foster home smiling and wagging her tail for the camera. Obediance-trained Zsadist Kane sits up pretty for a photo shoot! Obediance-trained Zsadist Kane sits up pretty for a photo shoot!

To nominate a pet or animal for adoption for Pet of the Week please contact Alex Smith at 910-817-2675 or [email protected] The deadline is noon every Friday.

Zsadist Kane was nominated by his mom, Amy Matlock, 42, of Rockingham. Amy said: “He is a 6-year-old German Rottweiler. He has overcome a cancer scare and saved my life.

I was in an abusive relationship and he has gotten the guy off me twice, allowing me to get away so, I owe my life to him. He is my heart and I love him so very much. He is obsessed with anything to do with a ball and if it makes noise it must die.”

Zsadist has obedience and at-home training so he is very talented! His mom said he hates smelling good. After every bath he rolls around on the carpet or in his bed to get his dog-smell back.

Looking for a fur-ever home this week is Heidi. Heidi is currently in a foster home and loves to snuggle and has a great temperament. She is a pit, boxer mix. 3 years old, great with other dogs and cats. Current on all vaccines. Heidi is house trained and loves to play. To adopt Heidi visit humanesocietyofrichmondcounty.com to fill out the adoption form or call call the Humane Society of Richmond County at 910-206-0476.

Heidi lays on the floor of her foster home smiling and wagging her tail for the camera. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Heidi-1.jpg Heidi lays on the floor of her foster home smiling and wagging her tail for the camera. Contributed Photo Obediance-trained Zsadist Kane sits up pretty for a photo shoot! https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Zsadist-1.jpg Obediance-trained Zsadist Kane sits up pretty for a photo shoot! Contributed Photo https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_PET-OF-THE-WEEEEEEEEEK-1.jpg Contributed Photo

Alex Smith Staff Writer