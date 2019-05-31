Church Calendar: May 31

The deadline for church briefs is noon Thursday for publication the following Friday. To have your event listed, email [email protected], call 910-817-2675 or drop off your news at 607 E. Broad Ave., Suite B. Please be sure to include the name and address of your church, as well as the time, date and place of each event you wish published. Please be sure to include the full names of speakers.

The Daily Journal does not provide prices in calendar listings, which appear as space is available. To guarantee placement or to include prices, please contact the advertising department.

June 2

The Deacon Board of St. Stephens Baptist Church in Rockingham will sponsor a program on June 2 at 3 p.m. Guest Preacher Rev./Dr. Robert Richardson, Pastor and congregation of First Baptist Church in Hamlet. All area deacons are invited to attend. The host Pastor is Rev. G.K. Freeman.

At Saint Luke #2 Freewill Baptist Church, at 119 Morrow Street in Hamlet, Pastor Darrell McSween will preach for the 10:30 a.m. service on June 2. The public is invited to come out and enjoy praise and worship service. They will celebrate their church’s 116th Anniversary beginning with the morning worship service on June 9 at 10:30 a.m. with their Pastor, Rev. Darrell McSween. Dinner will be served immediately following the morning service. The afternoon service will begin at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Robert Dockery of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Hoffman. The public is invited to come out and enjoy praise and worship service. Pastor Darrell McSween will preach for the 10:30 am morning service on Sunday, June 16, 2019. The public is invited to come out and enjoy praise and worship service. Pastor Darrell McSween will preach for the 10:30 am morning service on Sunday, June 23, 2019. The public is invited to come out and enjoy praise and worship service. Pastor Darrell McSween will preach for the 10:30 am morning service on Sunday, June 30, 2019. The public is invited to come out and enjoy praise and worship service.

June 6 – 8

Providence Missionary Baptist Church, 1120 E. Washington St., Rockingham will host a music workshop on Thursday, June 6 and Friday, June 7, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and a workshop concert on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 5 p.m. Minister Will Harris, a recording artist and minister of music for Lewis Chapel Baptist Church in Fayetteville, the clinician will provide a choir music workshop that will include lecturing on various music ministry topics, teach new music to the choirs, and train musicians for their overall benefit and growth of the music ministry. We are inviting other churches in the community to come and participate in this workshop. There is no fee for the workshop.

June 7 – 8

Freedom Ministries #1 Dinners will be having their monthly plate dinner on Friday and Saturday, June 7-8, starting at 11:00am. All dinner plates are for a donation. The menu will include the following: Fried Chicken (Wingetts) plates with baked beans, coleslaw or potato salad, dessert and a roll. Barbeque plates/ baked beans, coleslaw or potato salad, with dessert and a roll. Fried Fish (Whittings) plates with coleslaw or potato salad, baked beans, dessert, and a roll. There will also be Croaker plates with the same sides. The sandwich choices are barbeque, chicken, and fish. Barbeque is pint or quart sizes. They will deliver 5 or more dinners. At 4 p.m. on Friday, June 7, there will be an all you can eat fish dinner until 8 p.m. Call 704-465-4513 or 910-206-2002 for more information.

June 8

Wayman Chapel Church F.C. at 1923 Osborne Road in Hamlet is holding Merchandise Sale on June 8 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. New Shipment, HH Items, coffee makers, toiletries, humidifiers, and small appliances.

The Temple Church of God in Christ in Rockingham will be celebrating their 2nd Pastorial Anniversary of Pastor Jimmy H. Bention Sr and First Lady Glendora Bention at 12 p.m. Please come out and help them celebrate. The speaker is Dr. Thomas Leak of Fayetteville, Pastor of Smith Temple and Victory Thou Faith Ministry.

June 9

Beautiful Zion Missionary Baptist will hold a 3rd pastoral anniversary celebration honoring Pastor Wanda Cassidy with guest speaker Dr. Lamont Johnson of West Durham Baptist Church at 3 p.m. at Wayman Chapel Faith Center, 461 Ohio Rd. in Hamlet.

Freedom Ministries #1 preaching every Sunday, with Sunday School starting at 10 a.m. and morning service starting at 11:15-11:30 a.m. Every second Sunday an afternoon service is held at 2:30 p.m. starting on June 9 with Reverend Miller of Centenary AME Zion Church of Lilesville, NC, who will be the guest along with his congregation. On June 16, there will be a morning service with the Men celebrating Father’s Day. Come and enjoy God with us and the Men starting at 11:30am. On June 30, they will be having their regular fifth Sunday services, starting at 2:30 p.m. Call 704-465-4513 or 910-206-2002 for more information.

The St. John Missionary Baptist Church is having a Building Fund Program by the Trustees of St. John Missionary Baptist Church at 2:30 p.m. It will be led by Pastor J.L. McCullers of Friendship Baptist Church of Hamlet. Paster McCullers will be acompanied by his chior and congregation. All are invited to come and enjoy Jesus with St. John. For more information please call Pastor Mary Lindsey at (910)-895-7221.

June 15 – 16

The Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church is holding their 4th annual Father’s Day Walkathon with Cops at 7 a.m. on June 15 at the Hoffman Park. On Sunday, they will hold their special Father’s Day service and ask that all men wear white or dark suits and women dress up as well.

ONGOING

Band No. 2 of The Church Of God offers home-bound prayer meetings for those who can’t get to church as the result of illness. Call for an appointment for prayer or Bible study in your home, 910-997-1213.

Calvary Baptist Church, 406 McDonald Ave., Hamlet, will open its doors 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays to pray for the nation. For information, call 910-582-0289. The church offers Sunday School at 10 a.m., morning worship at 11 and evening worship at 6:30 p.m. Sundays. Wednesday night Bible study at 7 p.m.

Community Bible Study, 7 p.m. Thursdays, 325 Long Drive, Rockingham, across from Perdue. For information, contact Evangelist Robert David Sr., 910-461-9186.

Faith Assembly Outreach Ministries, 148 Daniels St., Hamlet, offers a soup kitchen 9-10:15 a.m. every Sunday and 5:45-6:45 p.m. every Tuesday. Food furnished by the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and donations. No one turned away. The church also offers Sunday breakfast and delivery at 9 a.m., Sunday School at 10:30 a.m. and morning worship at 11:45. Every second Sunday,it offers its Sister 2 Sister program at 4:30 p.m. The church holds Tuesday Bible study at 7 p.m., Friday morning food box at 10:30,Friday night service at 7:30 and Saturday morning food box at 10:30. The church prayer line is open noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Call 910-716-9106 to have someone pray with you. Or call to leave a prayer request. A minister will return your call.

Fellowship Prayer Breakfast, 9 a.m. the third Wednesday of each month, Hamlet Senior Center, 102 Veterans Drive, Hamlet. There is a small cost.

Greater Harvest Pentecostal Holiness Church at 8720 Peeles Chapel Road, Laurel Hill, NC will have worship services on the first,third and fifth Sunday’s of the month. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. and the morning worship service will begin at 11 a.m.

New Foundation Outreach Ministry, prayer line, 712-451-0927, at 8 a.m., noon and 8 p.m. Access code: 611125. Call in to have someone to pray with.

New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1596 US 74 E., Hamlet, will have a community prayer service at 6 p.m. each Tuesday.

Prayer Deliverance Ministries, 108 School St., Rockingham, offers food to the homeless each Wednesday.

Rockingham Church of Christ, US 74 E., Rockingham, offers a free home Bible study by mail for those who find the Bible hard to understand. Call 910-895-4035, and clearly leave your name and mailing address.

Sidney Grove Church of Deliverance, 401 McIntyre Road, Ellerbe, will have community Bible study at 7 p.m. each Thursdayandcommunity prayer, noon to1 p.m. Wednesdays.

Freedom Baptist Church worship services are at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday mornings; Sunday School at 10 a.m. on Sunday mornings;Bible Study/Mid-week Service on Wednesday at 7 pm.