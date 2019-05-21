Community Calendar: May 21

The deadline for all Community Calendar items is now 12 p.m. every Friday and will appear in the following Tuesday’s paper. To list your event, email [email protected], call 910-817-2675 or drop off your news at 607 E. Broad Ave., Suite B. Please send an email or call as soon as possible if your event is canceled.

The Daily Journal does not list prices in calendar listings, which appear as space is available. To guarantee placement or to include prices, please contact the advertising department.

May 22

The Richmond County Chamber of Commerce will hold the 2019 Blooming Business Expo at 4 p.m. in the Cole Auditorium at 1042 W Hamlet Ave. in Hamlet. There will be a tasting, demo and giveaway.

May 23

Darkness to Light: Stewards of Children Training will be held at the First United Methodist Church in the Fellowship Hall located at 410 E. Washington Street, Rockingham from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Megan Tarver with Sandhills Center will be the guest speaker. Resources and lunch will be provided. Contact Suzanne Maness at 910-627-1769, toll free at 877-211-5995 or by email at [email protected] for more information.

Hamlet High School class of 1960 will meet at 12 p.m. at Smithfield’s Chicken N’ Bar-B-Q in Rockingham.

The Richmond County Chamber of Commerce is holding May Connections after 5 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 234 E Washington St. in Rockingham. Enjoy food and networking with the Chamber members.

May 24

First Baptist Church, 2116 Main Street, Ellerbe, will hold a blood drive from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall. Power Red appointments with O-, O+, A- and B- appointments are available from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Whole blood appointments are available from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. If eligible to donate, call Elsie Freeman at 910-817-4720. To check if you’re eligible to donate, call 1-866-236-3276. Complete an online pre- donation and health history questionnaire on the day of your appointment at redcrossblood.org/RapidPass.

The Moore Philharmonic Orchestra will perform Broadway Revue at 7 p.m. at Pinecrest High School in the Robert E. Lee Auditorium. For more information, visit their website mporchestra.com.

May 29

The Town of Hoffman’s Town Hall office will be closed in observance of Memorial Day. The Town Hall will reopen on May 30. If there are any questions, please contact the Town Hall office during regular business hours at 910-281-3606.

June 1

The Miss Excellence Pageant will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Wayman Chapel Faith Center at 1923 Osborne Road, Hamlet. Admission is free and food is free. There will be guest speakers and a musical performance by a Stellar Awards nominee. For more information, call Lisa Morman-Patterson at 910-434-3552.

Dobbins Heights Community Center will hold its Health Fair at 10 a.m. Tests will be free for all Dobbins Heights residents.

June 8

Providence Missionary Baptist Church will host a music workshop on June 7 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for the workshop concert on June 8 at 5 p.m. at 1120 E. Washington St., in Rockingham. Minister and Recording Artist Will Harris and Minister of Music of Lewis Chapel Baptist Church of Fayetteville, NC will provide a choir music workshop that will include lecturing on various music ministry topics, teach new music to the choirs, and train musicians for their overall benefit and growth in the music ministry. The church is inviting other churches in the community to attend and participate in the workshop.

June 22

The Dobbins Heights Community Park will hold their third annual community event titled “Stop Gun and Gang Violence” sponsored by Stop the Violence, STV from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be guest speakers, pastors, evangelists, praise dancers and singers, and food and refreshments will be served. Everyone is welcome to attend.