Community calendar: May 8

May 9

A Foster Parent and Caregiver Support Group will be held at Richmond County Department of Social Services located at 125 Caroline Street, Rockingham from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Resources and refreshments will be provided for free. Contact Suzanne Maness at 910-627-1769, toll free at 877-211-5995 or by email at [email protected] to register.

Hamlet Public Library will have their Mother’s Day basket raffle drawing at 12 p.m.

Affair on the Square, sponsored by the Rockingham Downtown Corporation, will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Dowtown Rockingham. There will be music provided by DJ EROC and Junior Roscoe, dinner specials, exhibitors and artists, and participating merchants will offer discounts or drawings for gift certificates or merchandise. For more info, call 910-331-9965.

The Richmond County Drug Endangered Family Task Force will hold a Meet and Greet from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. during Affair on the Square in Downtown Rockingham.

American Legion Post 147 Rockingham will host a share night at Captain D’s Restaurant from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

May 10

The Richmond County NAACP will host their 41st Mother of the Year Banquet at 7 p.m. at the East Hamlet Community Center. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Vincent Terry of Mt. Peace Baptist Church in Raleigh. There is a fee. To purchase a ticket, contact Doris Rodwell at 910-334-6771.

Kemp Memorial Library will have Mother’s Day Crafts at 2:30 p.m.

May 11

Walk for Lupus 2019 will be held from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Falling Creek Park in Rockingham. There will be craft and food vendors, games and prizes. There is an admission fee. All money raised from the event will be given to lupus research. For more information, contact Ezra Ingram at 910-461-1648.

The National Association of Letter Carriers will have their 27th Annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. City carriers as well as rural carriers from Rockingham, Hamlet and Ellerbe will participate in this year’s drive. They ask that residents put their canned food and perishable items at their mailbox so that their carrier can pick them up. All food collected will be taken to Our Daily Bread in Rockingham.

May 12

Macedonia Lodge #629 presents a special Mother’s Day luncheon, fashion show, stage play titled “Who Killed the Church” and more at the Hoffman Complex Building located at 106 Thompson Street, Hoffman from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Masonic Lodge will be serving grilled steak and country fried chicken with all of the trimmings. There is a fee. For more information, contact Jermaine Kelly at 910-489-5817 or any Macedonia Lodge members. Money raised will go towards scholarships and building funds.

May 14

American Legion Post 147 Rockingham will host a Share Night at Dairy Queen in Hamlet from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Richmond County NAACP will meet at 7 p.m. at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Hamlet.

May 15

The Rockingham High School Class of 1958 will meet at Hudson Brothers at 11:30 a.m.

Dobbins Heights Community Center will have a No Human Left Hungry event from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for those in need. Hot dogs and chips will be served.

May 17

Dobbins Heights Community Center will have Self Defense Instructor Anthony Moss do a Q&A from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

May 18

Mirror Image Tabernacle of Faith will hold a Springtime Soul Harvest from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Dobbins Heights Park at 195 Daniels St., Hamlet. Come for food, fun and fellowship. For more information, call 910-534-1035.

The Raider Band Fans will have a Raider Grand Slam Softball Tournament from 8 a.m. – until at the East Rockingham Ball Park. There is a fee. All proceeds goes towards the Raider Band uniform drive. For more information, call Randy at 910-995-8544, Gus at 910-417-1804, Holly at 910-334-2942 or Lisa at 910-434-2054.

Dobbins Heights Community Center will hold a Habitat for Humanity volunteer training from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

May 20

A Foster Parent and Caregiver Support Group will be held at the Anson County Department of Social Services located at 188 N. Washington Street in Wadesboro from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Resources and refreshments will be provided for free. Contact Suzanne Maness at 910-627-1769, toll free at 877-211-5995 or by email at [email protected] to register.

Kemp Memorial Library will have a “Thank You” event at 5 p.m.

May 23

Darkness to Light: Stewards of Children Training will be held at the First United Methodist Church in the Fellowship Hall located at 410 E. Washington Street, Rockingham from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Megan Tarver with Sandhills Center will be the guest speaker. Resources and lunch will be provided. Contact Suzanne Maness at 910-627-1769, toll free at 877-211-5995 or by email at [email protected] for more information.

Hamlet High School class of 1960 will meet at 12 p.m. at Smithfield’s Chicken N’ Bar-B-Q in Rockingham.

May 24

First Baptist Church, 2116 Main Street, Ellerbe, will hold a blood drive from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall. Power Red appointments with O-, O+, A- and B- appointments are available from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Whole blood appointments are available from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. If eligible to donate, call Elsie Freeman at 910-817-4720. To check if you’re eligible to donate, call 1-866-236-3276. Complete an online pre- donation and health history questionnaire on the day of your appointment at redcrossblood.org/RapidPass.

The Moore Philharmonic Orchestra will perform Broadway Revue at 7 p.m. at Pinecrest High School in the Robert E. Lee Auditorium. For more information, visit their website mporchestra.com.

June 1

The Miss Excellence Pageant will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Wayman Chapel Faith Center at 1923 Osborne Road, Hamlet. Admission is free and food is free. There will be guest speakers and a musical performance by a Stellar Awards nominee. For more information, call Lisa Morman-Patterson at 910-434-3552.

June 22

The Dobbins Heights Community Park will hold their third annual community event titled “Stop Gun and Gang Violence” sponsored by Stop the Violence, STV from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be guest speakers, pastors, evangelists, praise dancers and singers, and food and refreshments will be served. Everyone is welcome to attend.