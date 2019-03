File photo Carole Venable said this tree is in fact a crabapple tree as she recognized it from the ones that used to grow in her backyard as a child. File photo Carole Venable said this tree is in fact a crabapple tree as she recognized it from the ones that used to grow in her backyard as a child. File photo The owner of the property the tree sits on said it was there when he moved in and he tried to cut it down but it bloomed anyway. File photo The owner of the property the tree sits on said it was there when he moved in and he tried to cut it down but it bloomed anyway.

ROCKINGHAM — The mystery species of tree that bloomed on a property on Lake View Trail may have been identified.

Carole Venable, chairperson of the board of the Richmond County Mental Health Society, said she recognizes the tree from as the same species that grew in her backyard when she was growing up, which was a crabapple tree.

The owner of the property on which the tree is located, who asked not to be named, initially thought it to be a dogwood tree, and the Daily Journal’s attempt to verify this with a Google search indicated that this was a possibility based on the small pink petals growing from the center which distinguished it from a Bradford pear, according to Hunker, an online lifestyle magazine.

He said it bloomed about two weeks ago during the persistent gloomy weather Richmond County has seen and despite his best efforts to cut it down.

“It just took on a life of its own,” he said.

There are other trees blooming around Richmond County with small white petals, such as the cherry trees along Broad Avenue. Venable said the crabapple tree is more of a shrub when it is cut back, returning with branches that come up from the ground in a spray like the one on Lake View Trail has.

The crabapple tree produces small, bright red edible fruits in the late summer, and most commonly used to pollinate apple trees, according to Attainable Sustainable.

“It has thorns along it’s branches, which make a good weapon for holding the little crab apples in the late summer,” Venable said in an email. “Many games have been played over the years with these backyard weapons!!”

Is she right? Send us an email at [email protected] with any information you have.

