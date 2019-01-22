Youth showcase talent, honor MLK

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Patrick Ellerbe of Rockingham performs “mime ministry” at the Youth Extravaganza on Saturday as part of the Richmond County Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Foundation Committee’s events honoring MLK over the weekend. Ellerbe used the whole stage for his performance in which he interpreted a fiery sermon given by Bishop T.D. Jakes. In it, Jakes talks about when people find themselves at their lowest, it’s God trying to “shake you so that he can shift you” to a better place, not trying to hurt you. Ellerbe said he was inspired to by Jakes because he said people often give up when they are faced with difficult problems. Through his wild movements, Ellerbe hoped to “paint a picture” that would communicate Jakes’ message to a multi-generational audience. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Patrick Ellerbe of Rockingham performs “mime ministry” at the Youth Extravaganza on Saturday as part of the Richmond County Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Foundation Committee’s events honoring MLK over the weekend. Ellerbe used the whole stage for his performance in which he interpreted a fiery sermon given by Bishop T.D. Jakes. In it, Jakes talks about when people find themselves at their lowest, it’s God trying to “shake you so that he can shift you” to a better place, not trying to hurt you. Ellerbe said he was inspired to by Jakes because he said people often give up when they are faced with difficult problems. Through his wild movements, Ellerbe hoped to “paint a picture” that would communicate Jakes’ message to a multi-generational audience. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal The Richmond Raider Dance Team performs at the Youth Extravaganza on Saturday as part of the Richmond County Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Foundation Committee’s events honoring MLK over the weekend. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal The Richmond Raider Dance Team performs at the Youth Extravaganza on Saturday as part of the Richmond County Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Foundation Committee’s events honoring MLK over the weekend. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Amiya Griffin sings at the Youth Extravaganza on Saturday as part of the Richmond County Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Foundation Committee’s events honoring MLK over the weekend. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Amiya Griffin sings at the Youth Extravaganza on Saturday as part of the Richmond County Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Foundation Committee’s events honoring MLK over the weekend. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Donovan Steele sings “Freedom” by Eddie James at the Youth Extravaganza on Saturday as part of the Richmond County Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Foundation Committee’s events honoring MLK over the weekend. Steele said the Extravaganza was a great way to showcase the talent in Richmond County for a good cause. “It shows how we can come together to share Martin Luther King’s dream,” Steele said. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Donovan Steele sings “Freedom” by Eddie James at the Youth Extravaganza on Saturday as part of the Richmond County Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Foundation Committee’s events honoring MLK over the weekend. Steele said the Extravaganza was a great way to showcase the talent in Richmond County for a good cause. “It shows how we can come together to share Martin Luther King’s dream,” Steele said.

The Philadelphia United Methodist Youth Choir performs at the Youth Extravaganza on Saturday as part of the Richmond County Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Foundation Committee’s events honoring MLK over the weekend.

