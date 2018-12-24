WADESBORO — The first graduating class of Bowman Senior High School recently held its 50th reunion — dressed as if prom season had come back around again.

The former classmates reminisced about their graduation day on Friday, June 7, 1968, where more than 400 graduates marched into the gymnasium at Bowman High School — and into the archives of history as the first graduates of Anson County Schools Consolidates School System.

After a year of acculturation brought on by integration and challenges as a merged school district, students, teachers, staff, administration, parents, and the entire community of Anson County witnessed the dawning of a near era in Anson County. The class graduated with students from Anson High School, East Polkton, Faison, Henry Grove, McCrae High, Morven High, Wadesboro High, West Ansonville, and West Deep Creek.

Josephine L. Harris, chair of the 50th Reunion Planning Committee, said that even though the class’ senior year was not what they expected, it was a year of character building.

“It seemed these brave young men and women, during their senior year, grew academically and progressed exponentially in to a greater understanding of the societal impacts that were life-changing,” said Harris in an email.

In this class’ senior year, numerous moments of historical significance took place.

• August 30, 1967 – Thurgood Marshall was confirmed as the first African-American justice of the United States Supreme Court.

• October 2, 1967 – Tens of thousands of Vietnam War protesters marched in Washington, D.C.

• April 4, 1968 — Martin Luther King Jr. was fatally shot at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis while working and meeting with local leaders on plans for his Poor People’s March on Washington, D.C.

• June 5, 1968 — U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy was fatally wounded by assassin following his primary victory speech.

The BSHS class of ‘68 established several school organizations: The Bearcat Tracks, The Bearcat Beat, National Honor Society, Library Club, Junior Classical League, Future Farmers of America, Distributive Education Club, Future Homemakers of America, Band, and a Student Government.

At their reunion, the class honored their deceased classmates with a candlelight vigil.