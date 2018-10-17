Justin Lee chokes Big Tatt with the ropes by standing on his back Saturday at Norman Fest. This was the first time the wrestlers of Aberdeen’s Adrenaline Professional Wrestling were part of the event, and they received some of the biggest crowds of the night — and by far the most enthusiastic. Young kids and adults gathered to jeer the wrestlers, all locals, as they performed high-flying stunts and beat one another senseless. Big Tatt, of Cordova, was on the winning side in the six-man tag team, which he said felt good — especially since the referee was easily distracted by Lee while his side got in a few extra hits on Big Tatt’s. “We need new refs,” Big Tatt said after the event. The wrestling ring is an original National Wrestling Association ring, which Lee claimed was the first stage Rick Flair wrestled on. Adrenaline’s next event will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 27, at 1004 Rockingham Road. Justin Lee chokes Big Tatt with the ropes by standing on his back Saturday at Norman Fest. This was the first time the wrestlers of Aberdeen’s Adrenaline Professional Wrestling were part of the event, and they received some of the biggest crowds of the night — and by far the most enthusiastic. Young kids and adults gathered to jeer the wrestlers, all locals, as they performed high-flying stunts and beat one another senseless. Big Tatt, of Cordova, was on the winning side in the six-man tag team, which he said felt good — especially since the referee was easily distracted by Lee while his side got in a few extra hits on Big Tatt’s. “We need new refs,” Big Tatt said after the event. The wrestling ring is an original National Wrestling Association ring, which Lee claimed was the first stage Rick Flair wrestled on. Adrenaline’s next event will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 27, at 1004 Rockingham Road. Carolina Kidd hypes up the crowd Saturday at Norman Fest. Carolina Kidd hypes up the crowd Saturday at Norman Fest. Carolina Kidd writhes in pain after Crash Calhoun got in a dirty shot while the referee looked the other way. Carolina Kidd writhes in pain after Crash Calhoun got in a dirty shot while the referee looked the other way. Big Tatt cheers as Carolina Kidd jumps off the ropes and smashes into Crash Calhoun during the six-man tag team match. Big Tatt cheers as Carolina Kidd jumps off the ropes and smashes into Crash Calhoun during the six-man tag team match.

Justin Lee recovers in the corner after a big hit from Big Tatt.