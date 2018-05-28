McLeod Health Cheraw expands Emergency Department

CHERAW, S.C. — Continuing its commitment to meet the health needs of the region, the new Emergency Department at McLeod Health Cheraw opened Thursday with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

“With the new Emergency Department, McLeod Health has answered the community’s call and allows us to serve more patients while continuing to offer quality care,” said Dr. Gabe Simpson, chief of staff and medical director of the emergency department of the hospital.

The Emergency Department was originally designed to serve between 8,000 and 10,000 patients per year. In 2017, the ED staff cared for more than 21,000 patients. The new department is designed to serve 25,000 patients per year.

The expanded department features 23 spacious exam rooms with advanced diagnostic equipment, including two trauma rooms dedicated to advanced resuscitation of critical patients. The open floor plan creates a comfortable environment for patients and their families, and supports efficiency in patient flow.

“A large percentage of our hospital admissions arrive through the Emergency Department,” said Mib Scoggins, administrator for McLeod Health Cheraw. “This is their first impressions of our efficiency, quality and service. The new Emergency Department accommodates the healthcare demands of our growing population and provides access to quality healthcare when emergency services are needed.”

Emergency Department staff members guided visitors through the department while offering details about each specific area from the perspective of the patient and the caregiver. The modern architectural design of the department provided attendees the opportunity to freely explore the facility.

“At McLeod Health Cheraw, we care for our neighbors and friends as well as those travelers who pass through our area and experience a traumatic event,” said Scoggins. “The Emergency Department expansion is just the first step in our promise to offer quality medical care to each of our communities.”

