FirstHealth employee receives Patriot Award

PINEHURST — Sgt. Crystal Gary, right, of the U.S. Army Reserve, presents Leigh Formyduval, regional director of operations for FirstHealth Physician Group, with the Patriot Award.

The Patriot Award was created by Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, a Department of Defense office, to publicly recognize individuals who provide outstanding patriotic support and cooperation to their employees that have answered their nation’s call to duty.

Formyduval was nominated by Gary for being highly encouraging of her effort to serve her country as a drill sergeant while pursuing her career as the manager of two FirstHealth Outpatient Specialty Care Clinics.