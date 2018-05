Birth announcements

The following parent/s has authorized the release of the births of their children at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst:

Dec. 17, 2017

Brianna Barber, Rockingham, a son, Jakobi Rayne Locklear

Dec. 19, 2017

Jessica Dawn Chesny Wood, Ellerbe, a son, Emmett Dillion Wood

Dec. 20, 2017

Tenishara Ingram, Rockingham, a daughter, Zi’Yonna R Ellerbe

Dec. 21, 2017

Joshua William Bundy and Tina Marie Talerico, Rockingham, a daughter, Hali Maranda Bundy

Dec. 22, 2017

Asusano Garcia Ojeda and Raquel Hernandez Ramos, Hamlet, a daughter, Angelica Garcia Hernandez

Dec. 24, 2017

James Earl Cummings Jr. and Lakai Nicole Short, Richmond, a son, Jaquan Cummings

Giovanni Garcia and Angelica Leigh Deaver, Rockingham, a daughter, Annalise Leigh Garcia

Dec. 27, 2017

Robert and Brandi Blake, Rockingham, daughters, Emberly Rose Blake and Myatt Marie Blake

Joshua and Amber Peele, Hamlet, a daughter, Raegan Wade Peele

Anthony Alston and Octavia Lowery, Rockingham, a son, Amare Shairee Alston

Dec. 28, 2017

Da’Hyde Kysheim Goodwin and Makayla McCarthy Locklear, Hamlet, a daughter, Khrislee McCarthy Goodwin

Dec. 29, 2017

Donald and Jennifer Morton, Hamlet, a daughter, Madison Jane Morton

Dec. 31, 2017

Simon Eduardo Sandoval Madrigal and Erica Moncerrad Reyes, Rockingham, a daughter, Evolet Quetzalli Sandoval Reyes

Kimberly Ingram, Rockingham, a son, Ja’Kayden Sincere Ingram

Jan. 1, 2018

Brian Lloyd and Jessica Womble, Rockingham, a daughter, Alexa Chantel Lloyd

Jan. 2, 2018

Christian Oxendine, Rockingham, a son, Liam Oxendine

James Christopher Roth and Tiffany Ann Thomas, Norman, a daughter, Kyra Isabel Marie Roth

Jan. 3, 2018

Brittany Morman, Rockingham, a daughter, Brielle Smith

Lucas Young and Abbey Young, Lilesville, a son, Andrew Lucas Young

Jan. 6, 2018

Jessica McCormick, Hamlet, a daughter, Adilynn Chanel McCormick

Jan. 11, 2018

Brent Benson and Brittany McLaughlin, Rockingham, a son, Karsyn Jordan Benson

Jan. 13, 2018

Savannah Covington, Rockingham, a daughter, Jalaya Nariah Estella Covington

Jan. 15, 2018

Bobby and Morgan Applewhite, Hoffman, a daughter, Leena Marie Applewhite

Jan. 20, 2018

Brandon Bright and Arthena Stanback, Hamlet, a daughter, Yelena Mary Denise Bright

Jan. 23, 2018

William A. Allred and Allison M. Allred, Rockingham, a son, Benjamin Isaac Allred

Jan. 24, 2018

Ski Paschal, Rockingham, a daughter, Makayla Ann Michelle Paschal

Jan. 30, 2018

Christopher Andrew Swails and Jenna Leigh Williams, Hamlet, a son, Carson Samuel Swails

Feb. 5, 2018

Sajuan Leslie and Sade Gadson, Rockingham, a son, Au’Zion Angelo Leslie

Feb. 6, 2018

Gregory Jones and Shenea Dumas, Rockingham, a daughter, A’Shunti Shenea Jones

Feb. 9, 2018

Dynasia Mitchell, Rockingham, a daughter, Riley McKenzie Byrd

Feb. 12, 2018

Terry Ingram and Taniesha Isaac, Rockingham, a daughter, Ashanti Rojanee Patrice Ingram

Feb. 15, 2018

Austin Lane and Kiara Flowers, Hamlet, a daughter, Saiorse Zelda Flowers Lane

Feb. 16, 2018

Philip Lamar Brewington and Jo Deane Ziriax, Rockingham, a daughter, Galveston Queens Brewington

Feb. 17, 2018

Amber Locklear, Hamlet, a son, Kalon Locklear

Cameron Lee Abrams and Mercedes Nicole Delaney, Rockingham, a son, Braxton Alexander Abrams

Feb. 18, 2018

Arctral Gibson and Ashley Parker, Rockingham, a daughter, Za’Keira Ann Gibson

Jessica Lee Price, Rockingham, a daughter, Jaycelynn Arianna Renee Little

March 9, 2018

Laura Gail Cox and Timothy Alex Curry, Rockingham, a daughter, Melissa Tyler Curry

March 11, 2018

Harriett R. Bostic, Hamlet, a daughter, Faith A. Bostic

March 13, 2018

Twilley Swiney and Brandon Little, Hamlet, a son, Brayden Z. Little

March 13, 2018

Randy L. Moore II and Christina Moore, Rockingham, a daughter, Leelyn Grace Moore

March 16, 2018

Kalie and Adam Long, Rockingham, a son, Abel Levon Long

March 21, 2018

Maranda and Joshua Myers, Rockingham, a son, Alden Joshua Myers

March 22, 2018

Michael Brady Knight and Nicole Lynn Blake, Rockingham, a son, Brady Lee Knight

March 24, 2018

Quatisha Little and Braxton Smith, Hamlet, a son, Jaiden Elan Smith

March 30, 2018

Justin Robert Rutherford and Brittany Leigh Dean, Rockingham, a daughter, Rosaleigh Grace Rutherford

April 11, 2018

Tyler Blount and Hillary Hogan, Rockingham, a daughter, Maelyn Jade Blount

April 18, 2018

Matthew Campbell and Sabrea Solomon, Hamlet, a son, Kaine Lee Campbell

April 23, 2018

Santiago Vazquez and Brittney Goodwin, Hamlet, a daughter, Delaney Michelle Vazquez

April 27, 2018

Meredith McDonald, Ellerbe, a son, Leamon Wade McDonald

April 27, 2018

Jade Patricia Villareal, Rockingham, a son, John Jett Scott

April 30, 2018

John D. Evans and Cortney J. Evans, Rockingham, a son, Liam John Evans

May 1, 2018

Jonathon Reddick and Brittany Quick, Rockingham, a daughter, Za’Rya Ivionna Reddick

May 2, 2018

Shareef Kelly and Quanasia Roundtree, Rockingham, a daughter, Malaysia Alani Kelly

May 3, 2018

Casey Jacobs Caulder, Rockingham, a son, Lakota Kye Caulder

May 4, 2018

Jesse Puckett and Hannah Robinson, Ellerbe, a daughter, Raelynn Faith Puckett

May 8, 2018

Jennifer Stroll, Ellerbe, a daughter, Averley Frances Stroll

May 11, 2018

Joshua Roberts and Tiffany Childers, Rockingham, a daughter, Kaleigh Jade Roberts

May 11, 2018

Reggie and Megan Morrison, Rockingham, a son, River Joel Morrison

May 13, 2018

David Miloncus and Jamie Allen, Hamlet, a daughter, Brookelynn Nicole Kathleen Miloncus

May 17, 2018

Ryan and Stephanie Upton, Rockingham, a son, Athens Reese Upton