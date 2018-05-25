AMVETS, Ladies Auxiliary establish scholarship for veterans

Contributed photo Pictured at the scholarship reception are, from left, Dr. Hal Shuler from Richmond Community College, Mary O’Neal from the Ladies Auxiliary group, Sam Standridge from AMVETS Post 316, and Dr. Dale McInnis from RichmondCC. Contributed photo Pictured at the scholarship reception are, from left, Dr. Hal Shuler from Richmond Community College, Mary O’Neal from the Ladies Auxiliary group, Sam Standridge from AMVETS Post 316, and Dr. Dale McInnis from RichmondCC.

HAMLET — AMVETS Post 316 and the Ladies Auxiliary have established a scholarship targeting female military veterans enrolling at Richmond Community College.

“The AMVETs provide many services to help the veterans in our community, and they support many national programs, so we are honored they have also included our college in the ways they help local veterans,” said Dr. Hal Shuler, associate vice president of development, at a celebration of the scholarship on Tuesday. “We thank Mary O’Neal for her diligence and hard work in setting up this scholarship at RichmondCC.”

Mary O’Neal of Post 316’s Ladies Auxiliary group was the driving force in establishing the scholarship.

First preference for the AMVETS Post 316 and the Ladies Auxiliary Scholarship will be given to a female veteran or active duty female. It can also benefit any veteran or a child of a veteran. Recipients of the scholarship must not qualify for Veterans Administration Education Benefits.

The $700 scholarship will be awarded each academic year beginning this fall semester. Recipients can be enrolled full-time or part-time in any curriculum or Workforce and Economic Development program.

“This is a great way to spotlight and showcase those female veterans who have served our country and to help them transition to their next career,” said Dr. Dale McInnis, president of RichmondCC. “I also want to thank you and Dr. Shuler for crafting this scholarship in a way that is flexible for our students. It is a great model and template for others to follow.”

McInnis also applauded AMVETS for the many things that they do throughout the year to serve both veterans and the community.

AMVETS is one of America’s leading veterans service organizations and has been serving veterans for more than 75 years. Membership in AMVETS is open to anyone who honorably served, or is currently serving, in the U.S. Armed Forces, including the National Guard and Reserves.

“We enjoy being active and doing things for our local veterans, or any veteran who is in need,” O’Neal said. “We’re very proud to be here and serving veterans any way we can.”

