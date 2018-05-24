Gospel singing at Mount Calvary Rock of Ages Church

File photo Maple Street Baptist Church File photo Maple Street Baptist Church

The deadline for church briefs is noon Thursday for publication the following Friday. To have your event listed, email Christine S. Carroll at [email protected], call her at 910-817-2673 or drop off your news at 607 E. Broad Ave., Suite B. Please be sure to include the name and address of your church, as well as the time, date and place of each event you wish published. Please be sure to include the full names of speakers.

As the result of a change in policy, the Daily Journal no longer will provide prices in calendar listings, which appear as space is available. To guarantee placement or to include prices, please contact the advertising department.

Friday

GOSPEL SINGING, 7 p.m., Mount Calvary Rock of Ages Church, 464 County Home Road, Rockingham. Featuring Tonia Denson, Vickie Daniel, and Randy Moore and Southern Journey. Light refreshments. Free. Doors will open at 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday

MARSTON FIRST MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 220 Stroman Road, Marston, 93rd church anniversary. 4 p.m. Saturday, fellowship cookout; 6 p.m. Saturday, gospel sing. 11 a.m. Sunday, morning worship with lunch to follow; 3 p.m., service with the Rev. Jerry McNeill, Greenlake Missionary Baptist Church.

Sunday

ELLERBE GROVE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 162 Ellerbe Grove Church Road, Rockingham, 3 p.m. annual trustee program. Guest speaker, the Rev. Arthur Ratliff, Shiloh Baptist Church, Maxton, accompanied by his congregation and choir.

FRIENDSHIP MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 367 N.C. 177 N., Hamlet, 3 p.m., black history program.

GREATER HARVEST PENTECOSTAL HOLINESS CHURCH, 8720 Peeles Chapel Road, Laurel Hill, third church anniversary, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Evening speaker, Elder R.J. Ingram, Freedom Ministry, Hamlet.

MOUNT CALVARY ROCK OF AGES CHURCH, 464 County Home Road, Rockingham, 11 a.m., The Ward Sisters.

OLIVE GROVE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 232 Davey Haywood Road, Mount Gilead, 3 p.m., appreciation service for Associate Pastor Pearlie Chappell. Preacher, the Rev. David Dockery, Shiloh Baptist Church, High Point, accompanied by his congregation and choir.

ST. JOHN MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1729 Derby Road, Ellerbe, 3 p.m., licensing service for Brother Carlos Turner, who will deliver his first sermon. Presider, the Rev. Tony Lindsey, Faith Temple Holiness Church, Albemarle. Lunch will be served.

ST. JOSEPH BIBLE CHURCH OF GOD, 469 N.C. 73, Ellerbe, 11:15 a.m., Fourth Sunday service. Preacher, Elder Doris Pearson, Asheboro.

THOMAS CHAPEL BAPTIST CHURCH, 114 Shady Bend Drive, Mount Gilead, 11 a.m., homecoming service. Speaker, the Rev. H.K. Williams, pastor. Lunch will follow.

Wednesday through June 1

HARVEST TIME DELIVERANCE TABERNACLE, 106 S. Grove Ave., Rockingham, spring revival, 7:30 nightly. Speakers, Bishop David Brown, the Rev. John Jackson, Apostle Marvin Leak.

June 2

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH, 329 West Ave., Hamlet, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., free hot dogs and chips. Accepting clothing, household items.

FREEDOM BAPTIST CHURCH, 987 U.S. 1 N., Rockingham, EMBRACE Ladies Ministries yard sale, 7 a.m. to noon, church parking lot. Proceeds will support missions, community efforts.

ST. JOHN MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1729 Derby Road, Ellerbe, gathering to honor Tyechia Monique Tillman, 5 p.m.

SPRING HILL WESLEYAN CHURCH, Spring Hill Church Road (off N.C. 38), Hamlet, 7-10 a.m., country breakfast. Eat in or carry out.

June 3

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH, 329 West Ave., Hamlet, third-anniversary celebration for the Rev. Dr. Robert Richardson and First Lady Deborah Richardson. 11 a.m., speaker the Rev. Ellis Brooks, Pinehurst; 3 p.m., speaker the Rev. George Ellis, Union Grove Baptist Church, Laurinburg. Dinner will follow morning service.

HOLLY GROVE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 401 Holly Grove Church Road, Rockingham, Sunday School reunion and church anniversary. Sunday School, 9:45 a.m.; worship, 11 a.m. Breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m.

MOUNT SINAI BAPTIST CHURCH, 171 Graham Bridge Road, Rockingham, 2:30 p.m., 11th church anniversary. Speaker, Pastor Mary Lindsey, St. John Missionary Baptist Church, Ellerbe.

PARSONS GROVE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 598 Parsons Grove Church Road, Lilesville, annual Deacons & Trustees Day, 3 p.m. Speaker, the Rev. Anthony Waymeyer, pastor, Grace Temple Church, Bennettsville, South Carolina.

June 3-8

BIBLE FREEWILL CHURCH OF WORSHIP, 682 N.C. 381. Hamlet. Revival, 6:30 Sunday night, 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Evangelist, Keith Speed.

June 8

EAST ROCKINGHAM UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 490 Mill Road, Rockingham, pancake breakfast, 7-10 a.m. All you can eat.

June 10

NEW HOPE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1596 U.S. 74 E., Hamlet. 110th church anniversary, 3 p.m. Speaker, Elder Ricardo Leak.

ST. JOHN MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1729 Derby Road, Ellerbe, 3 p.m., Gathering of the Saints Fellowship: Breaking Satan’s Stronghold; choir, mimes, praise team, praise dancers.

ST. LUKE NO. 2 FREEWILL BAPTIST CHURCH, 119 Morrow St., Hamlet, 3 p.m., 115th church anniversary. Speaker, Pastor Michael Patrick, Holly Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Rockingham.

June 10

TIMMONS GROVE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 27501 Marston Road, Marston, 11 a.m., celebration of Assistant Pastor Mary Sue McNeill. Speaker, the Rev. Shelia Marshall, Greater Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church, Charlotte.

June 16

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH, 329 West Ave., Hamlet. Fish, chicken plate sale, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Deep-fried fish, fried chicken, baked beans, cole slaw, hush puppies, dessert and drink. Eat in or take out. Call for tickets: 910-582-2303. Sponsor, men’s ministry.

June 18-22

NEW HOPE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1596 U.S. 74 E., Hamlet, Vacation Bible School, 9 a.m. to noon. For information, contact Sunday School superintendent Rudolph Goodwin, 910-582-2156; or Denise Diggs, 910-582-1831.

June 24

PARSONS GROVE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH,

598 Parsons Grove Church Road, Lilesville, annual Usher Day, 3 p.m. Speaker, the Rev. Vashon Ingram, pastor, Sandy Ridge Missionary Baptist Church, Morven.

Ongoing

BAND NO. 2 OF THE CHURCH OF GOD offers home-bound prayer meetings for those who can’t get to church as the result of illness. Call for an appointment for prayer or Bible study in your home, 910-997-1213.

CALVARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 406 McDonald Ave., Hamlet, will open its doors 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays to pray for the nation. For information, call 910-582-0289. The church offers Sunday School at 10 a.m., morning worship at 11 and evening worship at 6:30 Sundays. Wednesday night Bible study is at 7.

FAITH ASSEMBLY OUTREACH MINISTRIES, 148 Daniels St., Hamlet, offers a soup kitchen 9-10:15 a.m. every Sunday and 5:45-6:45 p.m. every Tuesday. Food furnished by the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and donations. No one turned away. The church also offers Sunday breakfast and delivery at 9 a.m., Sunday School at 10:30 a.m. and morning worship at 11:45. Every second Sunday, it offers its Sister 2 Sister program at 4:30 p.m. The church holds Tuesday Bible study at 7 p.m., Friday morning food box at 10:30, Friday night service at 7:30 and Saturday morning food box at 10:30. The church prayer line is open noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Call 910-716-9106 to have someone pray with you. Or call to leave a prayer request. A minister will return your call.

NEW FOUNDATION OUTREACH MINISTRY, prayer line, 712-451-0927, at 8 a.m., noon and 8 p.m. Access code: 611125. Call in to have someone to pray with.

NEW HOPE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1596 U.S. 74 E., Hamlet, will have a community prayer service at 6 p.m. each Tuesday.

PRAYER DELIVERANCE MINISTRIES, 108 School St., Rockingham, offers food to the homeless each Wednesday.

ROCKINGHAM CHURCH OF CHRIST, U.S. 74 E., Rockingham, offers a free home Bible study by mail for those who find the Bible hard to understand. Call 910-895-4035, and clearly leave your name and mailing address.

SIDNEY GROVE CHURCH OF DELIVERANCE, 401 McIntyre Road, Ellerbe, will have community Bible study at 7 p.m. each Thursday and community prayer, noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays.

TOUCH OF GRACE MINISTRIES, 1109 Hylan Ave., Hamlet, 7 p.m., free guitar lessons on Tuesdays, Wednesdays. Call 910-417-7976, 910-817-9147 for information.