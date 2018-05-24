Richmond County Soup Kitchen builder honored

Contributed photo Carole M. Venable, left, presents a plaque to Ernie Eason, chief builder and volunteer, during Sunday’s open house at the Richmond County Soup Kitchen in Hamlet. To the right is Abbie Covington, who is on the board of directors. Upgrades to the soup kitchen include a new dining room paint job, new tables and chairs and a more spacious kitchen. About 100 people attended the open house. Contributed photo Carole M. Venable, left, presents a plaque to Ernie Eason, chief builder and volunteer, during Sunday’s open house at the Richmond County Soup Kitchen in Hamlet. To the right is Abbie Covington, who is on the board of directors. Upgrades to the soup kitchen include a new dining room paint job, new tables and chairs and a more spacious kitchen. About 100 people attended the open house.

