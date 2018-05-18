Student wins car from Dieffenbach

Contributed photo Paola Alejandro Zenteno, a senior at Richmond Senior High School, sits behind the wheel of a 2018 Chevy Spark, flanked by Jeff Dieffenbach, left, and Principal Jim Butler. Contributed photo Paola Alejandro Zenteno, a senior at Richmond Senior High School, sits behind the wheel of a 2018 Chevy Spark, flanked by Jeff Dieffenbach, left, and Principal Jim Butler.

Senior Paola Alejandro Zenteno took home a 2018 Chevy Spark on Friday after it was announced that she was the winner of the annual Dieffenbach car giveaway at Richmond Senior High School.

Each year, every student who meets the criteria can earn one entry per nine weeks for the drawing. However, students must have no more than one absence, no discipline referrals, no tardies, and an overall grade average of 85 or higher.

After Alexandra Mackenzie Webb drew Zenteno’s name, Principal Jim Butler gave the announcement to the crowd. Zenteno was in shock as she made her way to the center of the floor, but despite the rainy weather, she headed to the courtyard to choose between three cars.

Shortly after a quick phone call to her mother was made, the winner sat in the driver’s seat of her chosen vehicle. Although Jeff Dieffenbach brought three cars, Zenteno had her eyes set on a shiny 2018 Chevy Spark with a red exterior.

Prior to the big drawing, seniors Bri Basek and Daryn Mason drew the names of Jada Reaves, Jenna Kubiak and Monisaaich Hayes, who each won a free slushy pass for the remainder of the year. Jimmy Cooley, Derek Allred and Yasmine Moody were also winners, taking home $100 cash each.

