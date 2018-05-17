Hicks heads to optometry school

Rockingham native Cody Steven Hicks is headed to optometry school this fall.

Hicks was accepted into the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Optometry on April 16 and will begin the program Aug. 13.

He recently graduated cum laude from Wingate University with a Bachelor of Science in biology. Hicks also minored in Spanish.

While at Wingate, Hicks worked for the Office of Residence Life and Involvement, was involved with the Student Government Association for four years and was a brother of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity.

Before attending college, Hicks was valedictorian of his class at Temple Christian School.

After graduating, he plans to return to North Carolina as an optometrist.

He is the son of Steve and Sandra Hicks of Rockingham.