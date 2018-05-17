Multiple churches honoring pastors this weekend

The deadline for church briefs is noon Thursday for publication the following Friday. To have your event listed, email Christine S. Carroll at [email protected], call her at 910-817-2673 or drop off your news at 607 E. Broad Ave., Suite B. Please be sure to include the name and address of your church, as well as the time, date and place of each event you wish published. Please be sure to include the full names of speakers.

Today

TIMBERS CROSSING FREE WILL BAPTIST CHURCH, 277 Loch Haven Road, Rockingham, movie night, 7 p.m. “All Saints” will be shown inside; refreshments will be served. For information, call Preacher Charlie at 910-582-4517

GREATER DIGGS CHAPEL A.M.E. ZION CHURCH, 1258 Old Cheraw Highway, Rockingham. Dinner sale, 10:30 a.m. until. Choice of meat (fried or baked chicken, pork chop, fish, stew beef) with two sides (cabbage, corn, slaw, baked beans, string beans, potato salad), bread, dessert and drink. Sandwiches also will be available. Take out or eat in. Call 910-997-6824 for prices or to request delivery of five or more orders.

Saturday

DRAMA FEST, Serving Christ Continuously, 11 a.m., Timbers Crossing Free Will Baptist Church, 277 LochHaven Road, Rockingham. For information, call Donna Tyler at 910-995-2249 or Kathy Fields at 910-331-7532.

FREEDOM BAPTIST CHURCH, 987 U.S. 1, Rockingham, 9 a.m., Brotherhood men’s breakfast.

Saturday, Sunday

ELLERBE GROVE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 162 Ellerbe Grove Church Road, Rockingham, Pastor Appreciation Weekend. Saturday, 2 p.m., High Tea in the fellowship hall for ladies and girls 12 and older to honor pastor’s wife, Gwendolyn Carter. Guest speaker, Pastor Sarah Crosby, New Haven Church of Deliverance, Laurel Hill. Men’s fellowship cookout with Pastor Daryl Carter in the parking lot. Casual attire (no jeans).

Sunday, 11 a.m. speaker, the Rev. Michael Patterson, Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Raeford. Lunch following service. 3 p.m. service, guest speaker Pastor Donald Covington, with choir and congregation, Timmons Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Marston.

Sunday

BASS TEMPLE UNITED CHURCH OF GOD, 147 Louis Breeden Blvd., Hamlet, 3 p.m., “Seven Sins God Hates.” For information, call C. Moore, 910-582-2134.

FREEDOM BAPTIST CHURCH, 987 U.S. 1, Rockingham, homecoming Sunday. Worship at 9, 11 a.m.; Sunday School, 10 a.m.

GREATER WALLS CHAPEL A.M.E. ZION CHURCH, 646 U.S. 74 W., Rockingham, 3 p.m., appreciation service for the Rev. Renee Bethea. Speaker, the Rev. John McCullough, pastor, Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Hamlet.

KINGDOM INSTITUTE ORIGINAL FREE WILL BAPTIST, 1971 N. U.S. 1, Rockingham, church celebration. Speaker, 11 a.m. worship, Dr. Coltrane of Lilesville; 3 p.m., Bishop Artis of Greater Love.

NEW BETHEL A.M.E. ZION CHURCH, 113 Bethel Church Road, Dobbins Heights, 3 p.m., Family & Friends Day. Speaker, the Rev. Javan Leach, Bethel A.M.E. Zion Church, Spring Lake. Psalmist, Angelina Crank, High Point.

NEW BIRTH MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 121 New Birth Drive, Hamlet, fourth anniversary celebration of pastor and first lady, the Rev. Christopher and Ann Smith. 11 a.m., the Rev. Tony Lindsey, Faith Temple Church of God, Albemarle; 3 p.m., the Rev. Ronnie Johnson, St. John Missionary Baptist Church, Cheraw, South Carolina. Dinner will be served after the morning service.

NEW DIGGS A.M.E. ZION CHURCH, 494 Mizpah Road, 3 p.m., pastor appreciation for the Rev. Ricardo Leak. Guest speaker, the Rev. Gregory Freeman, St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church, Rockingham. Dinner will be served.

PEMBERTON TEMPLE CHURCH OF GOD IN CHRIST, 209 Monroe Ave., Hamlet, 4 p.m., annual Women’s Day program. Speaker, First Lady Doris Murphy, New Bethel Church of God in Christ, Charlotte.

ST. JOHN MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1729 Derby Road, Ellerbe, 2:30 p.m., pre-anniversary celebration for Pastor Mary Lindsey. Guest messenger, Pastor Tony Lindsey, Miracle Faith Temple Holiness Church, Albemarle, accompanied by his choir and congregation.

ST. JOSEPH BIBLE CHURCH OF GOD, 469 N.C. 73, Ellerbe, 11:15 a.m., Pastoral Sunday.

Tuesday through Thursday

THOMAS CHAPEL BAPTIST CHURCH, 114 Shady Bend Drive, Mount Gilead, spring revival, 7 nightly. Speaker, the Rev. Bobby McRae, Thomasville Baptist Church, Mount Gilead.

May 25

GOSPEL SINGING, 7 p.m., Mount Calvary Rock of Ages Church, 464 County Home Road, Rockingham. Featuring Tonia Denson, Vickie Daniel, and Randy Moore and Southern Journey. Light refreshments. Free. Doors will open at 6 p.m.

May 27

ELLERBE GROVE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 162 Ellerbe Grove Church Road, Rockingham, 3 p.m. annual trustee program. Guest speaker, the Rev. Arthur Ratliff, Shiloh Baptist Church, Maxton, accompanied by his congregation and choir.

GREATER HARVEST PENTECOSTAL HOLINESS CHURCH, 8720 Peeles Chapel Road, Laurel Hill, third church anniversary, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Evening speaker, Elder R.J. Ingram, Freedom Ministry, Hamlet.

MOUNT CALVARY ROCK OF AGES CHURCH, 464 County Home Road, Rockingham, 11 a.m., The Ward Sisters.

OLIVE GROVE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 232 Davey Haywood Road, Mount Gilead, 3 p.m., appreciation service for Associate Pastor Pearlie Chappell. Preacher, the Rev. David Dockery, Shiloh Baptist Church, High Point, accompanied by his congregation and choir.

ST. JOSEPH BIBLE CHURCH OF GOD, 469 N.C. 73, Ellerbe, 11:15 a.m., Fourth Sunday service. Preacher, Elder Doris Pearson, Asheboro.

THOMAS CHAPEL BAPTIST CHURCH, 114 Shady Bend Drive, Mount Gilead, 11 a.m., homecoming service. Speaker, the Rev. H.K. Williams, pastor. Lunch will follow.

June 2

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH, 329 West Ave., Hamlet, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., free hot dogs and chips. Accepting clothing, household items.

SPRING HILL WESLEYAN CHURCH, Spring Hill Church Road (off N.C. 38), Hamlet, 7-10 a.m., country breakfast. Eat in or carry out.

June 3

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH, 329 West Ave., Hamlet, third-anniversary celebration for the Rev. Dr. Robert Richardson and First Lady Deborah Richardson. 11 a.m., speaker the Rev. Ellis Brooks, Pinehurst; 3 p.m., speaker the Rev. George Ellis, Union Grove Baptist Church, Laurinburg. Dinner will follow morning service.

HOLLY GROVE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 401 Holly Grove Church Road, Rockingham, Sunday School reunion and church anniversary. Sunday School, 9:45 a.m.; worship, 11 a.m. Breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m.

June 8

EAST ROCKINGHAM UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 490 Mill Road, Rockingham, pancake breakfast, 7-10 a.m. All you can eat.

June 10

ST. LUKE NO. 2 FREEWILL BAPTIST CHURCH, 119 Morrow St., Hamlet, 3 p.m., 115th church anniversary. Speaker, Pastor Michael Patrick, Holly Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Rockingham.

June 10

TIMMONS GROVE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 27501 Marston Road, Marston, 11 a.m., celebration of Assistant Pastor Mary Sue McNeill. Speaker, the Rev. Shelia Marshall, Greater Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church, Charlotte.

June 16

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH, 329 West Ave., Hamlet. Fish, chicken plate sale, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Deep-fried fish, fried chicken, baked beans, cole slaw, hush puppies, dessert and drink. Eat in or take out. Call for tickets: 910-582-2303. Sponsor, men’s ministry.

Ongoing

BAND NO. 2 OF THE CHURCH OF GOD offers home-bound prayer meetings for those who can’t get to church as the result of illness. Call for an appointment for prayer or Bible study in your home, 910-997-1213.

CALVARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 406 McDonald Ave., Hamlet, will open its doors 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays to pray for the nation. For information, call 910-582-0289. The church offers Sunday School at 10 a.m., morning worship at 11 and evening worship at 6:30 Sundays. Wednesday night Bible study is at 7.

FAITH ASSEMBLY OUTREACH MINISTRIES, 148 Daniels St., Hamlet, offers a soup kitchen 9-10:15 a.m. every Sunday and 5:45-6:45 p.m. every Tuesday. Food furnished by the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and donations. No one turned away. The church also offers Sunday breakfast and delivery at 9 a.m., Sunday School at 10:30 a.m. and morning worship at 11:45. Every second Sunday, it offers its Sister 2 Sister program at 4:30 p.m. The church holds Tuesday Bible study at 7 p.m., Friday morning food box at 10:30, Friday night service at 7:30 and Saturday morning food box at 10:30. The church prayer line is open noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Call 910-716-9106 to have someone pray with you. Or call to leave a prayer request. A minister will return your call.

NEW HOPE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1596 U.S. 74 E., Hamlet, will have a community prayer service at 6 p.m. each Tuesday.

PRAYER DELIVERANCE MINISTRIES, 108 School St., Rockingham, offers food to the homeless each Wednesday.

ROCKINGHAM CHURCH OF CHRIST, U.S. 74 E., Rockingham, offers a free home Bible study by mail for those who find the Bible hard to understand. Call 910-895-4035, and clearly leave your name and mailing address.

SIDNEY GROVE CHURCH OF DELIVERANCE, 401 McIntyre Road, Ellerbe, will have community Bible study at 7 p.m. each Thursday and community prayer, noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays.

TOUCH OF GRACE MINISTRIES, 1109 Hylan Ave., Hamlet, 7 p.m., free guitar lessons on Tuesdays, Wednesdays. Call 910-417-7976, 910-817-9147 for information.