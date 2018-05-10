Prayer drive-thru at Harvest Time Tabernacle Church of God

Daily Journal file photo St. James Catholic Church, Hamlet. Daily Journal file photo St. James Catholic Church, Hamlet.

Today

TEMPLE CHURCH OF GOD IN CHRIST, 104 S. Stewart St., Rockingham, fish plate sale, 9 a.m. until. Call 910-417-7485 for pricing information or to have five or more plates delivered.

Saturday

EAST ROCKINGHAM UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, fellowship hall, 490 Mill Road, Rockingham, pancake breakfast. 7-10 a.m. For information, call 910-895-5916.

HARVEST TIME TABERNACLE CHURCH OF GOD, 106 Grove Ave., Rockingham, 11 a.m.-until, Prayer drive-thru. Come walking or driving.

“MISSION TO MEN,” Greater N.C. Jurisdiction of Church of God in Christ, noon, Temple Church of God in Christ, 104 S. Stewart St., Rockingham. Speaker, the Rev. John Jackson, New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Hamlet. All men and women may attend.

NEW BIRTH MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 121 New Birth Drive, Hamlet, fourth anniversary celebration of pastor and first lady, the Rev. Christopher and Ann Smith. 11 a.m., the Rev. Tony Lindsey, Faith Temple Church of God, Albemarle; 3 p.m., the Rev. Ronnie Johnson, St. John Missionary Baptist Church, Cheraw, South Carolina. Dinner will be served after the morning service.

ST. JOSEPH BIBLE CHURCH OF GOD, 469 N.C. 73, Ellerbe, 6 p.m., St. Joseph Gospel Singers anniversary celebration.

Sunday

FREEDOM MINISTRIES NO. 1, Dobbins Heights, “Works of the Flesh” quarterly program, 2:30 p.m.

ST. JOSEPH BIBLE CHURCH OF GOD, 469 N.C. 73, Ellerbe, 11:15 a.m., Mother’s Day program. Spoken word, Elder Doris Pearson.

MORNING STAR HOUSE OF REFUGE, 120 McArthur St., Hamlet, 8.m., Mother’s Day message delivered by Missionary Christine Short. Public is invited.

May 18

GREATER DIGGS CHAPEL A.M.E. ZION CHURCH, 1258 Old Cheraw Highway, Rockingham. Dinner sale, 10:30 a.m. until. Choice of meat (fried or baked chicken, pork chop, fish, stew beef) with two sides (cabbage, corn, slaw, baked beans, string beans, potato salad), bread, dessert and drink. Sandwiches also will be available. Take out or eat in. Call 910-997-6824 for prices or to request delivery of five or more orders.

May 19

FREEDOM BAPTIST CHURCH, 987 U.S. 1, Rockingham, 9 a.m., Brotherhood men’s breakfast.

May 19, 20

ELLERBE GROVE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 162 Ellerbe Grove Church Road, Rockingham, Pastor Appreciation Weekend. Saturday, 2 p.m., High Tea in the fellowship hall for ladies and girls aged 12 and up to honor pastor’s wife, Gwendolyn Carter. Guest speaker, Pastor Sarah Crosby, New Haven Church of Deliverance, Laurel Hill. Men’s fellowship cookout with Pastor Daryl Carter in the parking lot. Casual attire (no jeans).

Sunday, 11 a.m. morning speaker, the Rev. Michael Patterson, Shady Grove M.B.C, Raeford. Lunch will be served following service. Afternoon service, 3 p.m., with guest speaker Pastor Donald Covington, along with choir and congregation, of Timmons Grove M.B.C., Marston.

May 20

BASS TEMPLE UNITED CHURCH OF GOD, 147 Louis Breeden Blvd., Hamlet, 3 p.m., “7 Sins God Hates.” For more information, contact C. Moore at 910-582-2134.

FREEDOM BAPTIST CHURCH, 987 U.S. 1, Rockingham, homecoming Sunday. Worship at 9, 11 a.m.; Sunday School at 10 a.m.

KINGDOM INSTITUTE ORIGINAL FREE WILL BAPTIST, 1971 N. U.S. 1, Rockingham, church celebration. Speaker, 11 a.m. worship, Dr. Coltrane of Lilesville; 3 p.m., Bishop Artis of Greater Love.

NEW DIGGS A.M.E. ZION CHURCH, 494 Mizpah Road, 3 p.m., Pastor appreciation for the Rev. Ricardo Leak. Guest speaker, the Rev. Gregory Freeman, St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church, Rockingham. Dinner will be served.

PEMBERTON TEMPLE CHURCH OF GOD IN CHRIST, 209 Monroe Ave., Hamlet, 4 p.m., annual Women’s Day program. Speaker, First Lady Doris Murphy, New Bethel Church of God in Christ, Charlotte.

ST. JOSEPH BIBLE CHURCH OF GOD, 469 N.C. 73, Ellerbe, 11:15 a.m., Pastoral Sunday.

May 22-24

THOMAS CHAPEL BAPTIST CHURCH, 114 Shady Bend Drive, Mount Gilead, spring revival, 7 nightly. Speaker, the Rev. Bobby McRae, Thomasville Baptist Church, Mount Gilead.

May 24

OLIVER GROVE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, Associate Pastor Pearlie Chappell appreciation service, 3 p.m., 232 Davey Haywood Road, Mount Gilead. Preacher, the Rev. David Dockery, Shiloh Baptist Church, High Point, accompanied by his congregation and choir.

May 27

ELLERBE GROVE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 162 Ellerbe Grove Church Road, Rockingham, 3 p.m. annual Trustee program. Guest speaker, the Rev. Arthur Ratliff, Shiloh Baptist Church, Maxton, accompanied by his congregation and choir.

GREATER HARVEST PENTECOSTAL HOLINESS CHURCH, 8720 Peeles Chapel Road, Laurel Hill, third church anniversary, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Evening speaker, Elder R.J. Ingram, Freedom Ministry, Hamlet.

ST. JOSEPH BIBLE CHURCH OF GOD, 469 N.C. 73, Ellerbe, 11:15 a.m., Fourth Sunday service. Preacher, Elder Doris Pearson, Asheboro.

THOMAS CHAPEL BAPTIST CHURCH, 114 Shady Bend Drive, Mount Gilead, 11 a.m., homecoming service. Speaker, the Rev. H.K. Williams, pastor. Lunch will follow.

Ongoing

BAND NO. 2 OF THE CHURCH OF GOD offers home-bound prayer meetings for those who can’t get to church as the result of illness. Call for an appointment for prayer or Bible study in your home, 910-997-1213.

CALVARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 406 McDonald Ave., Hamlet, will open its doors 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays to pray for the nation. For information, call 910-582-0289. The church offers Sunday School at 10 a.m., morning worship at 11 and evening worship at 6:30 Sundays. Wednesday night Bible study is at 7.

FAITH ASSEMBLY OUTREACH MINISTRIES, 148 Daniels St., Hamlet, offers a soup kitchen 9-10:15 a.m. every Sunday and 5:45-6:45 p.m. every Tuesday. Food furnished by the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and donations. No one turned away. The church also offers Sunday breakfast and delivery at 9 a.m., Sunday School at 10:30 a.m. and morning worship at 11:45. Every second Sunday, it offers its Sister 2 Sister program at 4:30 p.m. The church holds Tuesday Bible study at 7 p.m., Friday morning food box at 10:30, Friday night service at 7:30 and Saturday morning food box at 10:30. The church prayer line is open noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Call 910-716-9106 to have someone pray with you. Or call to leave a prayer request. A minister will return your call.

NEW HOPE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1596 U.S. 74 E., Hamlet, will have a community prayer service at 6 p.m. each Tuesday.

PRAYER DELIVERANCE MINISTRIES, 108 School St., Rockingham, offers food to the homeless each Wednesday.

ROCKINGHAM CHURCH OF CHRIST, U.S. 74 E., Rockingham, offers a free home Bible study by mail for those who find the Bible hard to understand. Call 910-895-4035, and clearly leave your name and mailing address.

SIDNEY GROVE CHURCH OF DELIVERANCE, 401 McIntyre Road, Ellerbe, will have community Bible study at 7 p.m. each Thursday and community prayer, noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays.

TOUCH OF GRACE MINISTRIES, 1109 Hylan Ave., Hamlet, 7 p.m., free guitar lessons on Tuesdays, Wednesdays. Call 910-417-7976, 910-817-9147 for information.