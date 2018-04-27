FirstHealth hosting Richmond women’s series

ROCKINGHAM – Health care professionals from FirstHealth of the Carolinas will share information of particular interest for women during FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital-Richmond’s annual “Just for You” Women’s Series.

Physicians from family medicine and gastroenterology will speak on the importance of women’s health in the two-night series, which will also include the opportunity for free blood pressure screenings prior to the evening’s presentations.

New this year is the opportunity to learn about and sign up for MyChart, FirstHealth’s online patient portal which allows patients to communicate safely and securely with their health care providers, pay their balances online, review their health history and schedule appointments.

The series will be held on May 8 and May 15, will both begin at 5:30 p.m., and will be held in the Moore Regional Hospital–Richmond cafeteria. The programs are free and open to the public and refreshments will be provided.

The Tuesday, May 8 topic is “Navigating the Health Care System,” and will include presentations from Joseph Gillham, M.D., board-certified primary care physician with FirstHealth Family Medicine in Rockingham, and Karen Peters with FirstHealth MyChart.

The Tuesday, May 15 topic is “Understanding Colon Cancer,” and will include a presentation from Shoukath Ansari, M.D., board-certified gastroenterologist with FirstHealth Gastroenterology.

The Annual Women’s Series is sponsored by the FirstHealth Richmond Memorial Hospital Foundation which helps to provide support for residents of Richmond County.

Registration is required for both evenings. To register, visit www.firsthealth.org/richmondwomensseries or call 800-213-3284 and specify registration for the Richmond Women’s Series.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_firsthealth_shoukathansari.jpg