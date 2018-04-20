West Rockingham Elementary honors

Contributed photo Front: Triston Goins, Emma Allen, Melanie Garcia, Summer Currie Back: Dallas Johnson, Anthony Bastida, McKenzie Allen, and Tristan Bullard Not pictured: Ayden Watson Contributed photoTriston Goins, Emma Allen, Melanie Garcia, Summer CurrieDallas Johnson, Anthony Bastida, McKenzie Allen, and Tristan BullardAyden Watson

West Rockingham Elementary recently named its honor roll for the third nine weeks.

“A” HONOR ROLL

Third: Emma Allen and Triston Goins

Fourth: Tristan Bullard, Summer Currie, Dallas Johnson, McKenzie Allen, Anthony Bastida, Melanie Garcia and Ayden Watson

“A/B” HONOR ROLL

Third: MaKinzie Jacobson, Julian Ingram ,Kathya Mendoza-Bautista, Emberlie Strickland, Christopher Vanegas-Aguirre, Jacob Goins, Cheyanne Guttery, Emma Heath, Masey McLaughlin, Justin Pankey, Macie King, Kalynn McCormick and Samaya Richardson

Fourth: Gabrielle Cassidy, Jada Scott, Rodger Steed Jr., Eden Davis, Kylee Deese, Eric McCollu, and Yenifer Soriano-Jimenez

Fifth: Sabrina DeAguilar, Yarley Vargas, Ana Zamora-Hernandez, Melissa Canas, Caroline DeAguilar, Savannah Farace, Uziel Garcia and Mariana Mendoza

