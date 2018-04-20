West Rockingham Elementary honors

West Rockingham Elementary recently named its honor roll for the third nine weeks.
“A” HONOR ROLL
Third: Emma Allen and Triston Goins
Fourth: Tristan Bullard, Summer Currie, Dallas Johnson, McKenzie Allen, Anthony Bastida, Melanie Garcia and Ayden Watson
“A/B” HONOR ROLL
Third: MaKinzie Jacobson, Julian Ingram ,Kathya Mendoza-Bautista, Emberlie Strickland, Christopher Vanegas-Aguirre, Jacob Goins, Cheyanne Guttery, Emma Heath, Masey McLaughlin, Justin Pankey, Macie King, Kalynn McCormick and Samaya Richardson
Fourth: Gabrielle Cassidy, Jada Scott, Rodger Steed Jr., Eden Davis, Kylee Deese, Eric McCollu, and Yenifer Soriano-Jimenez
Fifth: Sabrina DeAguilar, Yarley Vargas, Ana Zamora-Hernandez, Melissa Canas, Caroline DeAguilar, Savannah Farace, Uziel Garcia and Mariana Mendoza