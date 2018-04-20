Richmond Wound Center gets national award

Contributed photo One of the specialized treatments offered at FirstHealth Wound Care & Hyperbarics at FirstHealth Richmond Memorial Hospital is hyperbaric oxygen therapy. The program’s staff is pictured near a hyperbaric chamber (from left): Tabitha Harris, FOC; Julie Jones, R.N.; Carol Jessee, FNP; Jennifer Wilson, clinical nurse manager; Hazel Seibles, program director; Emily Gilner, LPN; Kellee Greene, LPN; and Pat Morgan, R.N. Contributed photo One of the specialized treatments offered at FirstHealth Wound Care & Hyperbarics at FirstHealth Richmond Memorial Hospital is hyperbaric oxygen therapy. The program’s staff is pictured near a hyperbaric chamber (from left): Tabitha Harris, FOC; Julie Jones, R.N.; Carol Jessee, FNP; Jennifer Wilson, clinical nurse manager; Hazel Seibles, program director; Emily Gilner, LPN; Kellee Greene, LPN; and Pat Morgan, R.N.

ROCKINGHAM – The Wound Care & Hyperbarics program at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital-Richmond has received a national award for continued excellence in wound healing by Healogics, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services. This is the fourth consecutive year the wound program has received this award.

The program has achieved patient satisfaction rates higher than 92 percent and a healing rate of at least 91 percent in less than 30 median days to heal for a minimum of two consecutive years. Healogics Inc. is the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services. Out of 340 eligible centers, 268 were honored with the Center of Excellence award, which is named for a wound care pioneer and former Healogics chief medical officer.

“This honor is an acknowledgement of what our patients already know: that our wound care clinic delivers wonderful care from the front desk through the nursing care, case management and hyperbaric treatment to healing,” says Dr. David Strom, an orthopaedic surgeon and medical director of FirstHealth Wound Care & Hyperbarics. “As a care provider, I am fortunate and proud to work with this team.”

According to John Jackson, president of FirstHealth’s southern region, FirstHealth Wound Care & Hyperbarics focuses on providing the best possible wound care treatment to its patients.

“This is another high-quality service offered by FirstHealth to Richmond County residents,” he says, “and this award reflects the compassion that a very dedicated staff has for its patients as indicated by these outstanding wound healing rates and patient satisfaction scores.”

FirstHealth Wound Care & Hyperbarics offers specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds that have not healed in a reasonable amount of time. Treatments include negative pressure wound therapy, debridement, cellular-based issue or skin substitute application, offloading or total contact casts, and hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_firsthealth_davidstrom.jpeg Contributed photo One of the specialized treatments offered at FirstHealth Wound Care & Hyperbarics at FirstHealth Richmond Memorial Hospital is hyperbaric oxygen therapy. The program’s staff is pictured near a hyperbaric chamber (from left): Tabitha Harris, FOC; Julie Jones, R.N.; Carol Jessee, FNP; Jennifer Wilson, clinical nurse manager; Hazel Seibles, program director; Emily Gilner, LPN; Kellee Greene, LPN; and Pat Morgan, R.N. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_firsthealth_rmaward.jpg Contributed photo One of the specialized treatments offered at FirstHealth Wound Care & Hyperbarics at FirstHealth Richmond Memorial Hospital is hyperbaric oxygen therapy. The program’s staff is pictured near a hyperbaric chamber (from left): Tabitha Harris, FOC; Julie Jones, R.N.; Carol Jessee, FNP; Jennifer Wilson, clinical nurse manager; Hazel Seibles, program director; Emily Gilner, LPN; Kellee Greene, LPN; and Pat Morgan, R.N.