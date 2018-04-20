Cordova math team heading to nationals

Eight members of the Cordova Middle School math team have qualified for national competition in Birmingham, Ala., next month.

Standing are Danielle Gould, John McLester, Ismelda Flores, Xiomara Campos, Sebastian Yang and Dylan Locklear. In the tree are Semajai Jennings and Chaslie Holden.

The students attended regional competition in Atlanta in late March and state competition in Durham in early March.

Coaches for the team are Becky Oldham, sixth grade; Kristen Perakis, seventh grade; and Erika Smith, eighth grade.