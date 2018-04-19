Peace Maker’s Conference at Freedom Baptist Church

Photo by Charlie Heeley The Episcopal Church of the Messiah, interior. The church is located at 202 N. Lawrence Street, Rockingham. Photo by Charlie Heeley The Episcopal Church of the Messiah, interior. The church is located at 202 N. Lawrence Street, Rockingham.

The deadline for church briefs is noon Thursday for publication the following Friday. To have your event listed, email Christine S. Carroll at christinecarroll@yourdailyjournal.com, call her at 910-817-2673 or drop off your news at 607 E. Broad Ave., Suite B. Please be sure to include the name and address of your church, as well as the time, date and place of each event you wish published. Please be sure to include the full names of speakers.

As the result of a change in policy, the Daily Journal no longer will provide prices in calendar listings, which appear as space is available. To guarantee placement or to include prices, please contact the advertising department.

Saturday

FREEDOM BAPTIST CHURCH, 987 U.S., Rockingham, Peace Maker’s Conference, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Study leader, Eddie Thompson.

MIZPAH CEMETERY CLEANUP, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mizpah Road, Rockingham. Members of Cordova Baptist Church encourage the public to volunteer to help. Lunch provided. For information, call 910-895-4045.

OLIVER GROVE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 232 Davis Haywood Road, Mount Gilead. Church choirs, gospel groups invited to participate in gospel sing, 6 p.m. Sponsor, church men’s department.

NEW DIGGS CHAPEL A.M.E. ZION CHURCH, 494 Mizpah Road, Rockingham, 11 a.m. Free meal for those who attend this Feed the Community event. For information, call 910-895-3486.

PEE DEE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, Second Avenue and U.S. 220 North, Rockingham, 6:30-9:30 a.m. Breakfast buffet: eggs, grits, sausage, ham, homemade biscuits. Proceeds go to church missions.

SANDY RIDGE BAPTIST CHURCH, 123 Sandy Ridge Church Road, Rockingham, 6 p.m. fellowship, singing.

Sunday

FRIENDSHIP MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, N.C. 177, Dobbins Heights, annual “Father, Son and Holy Spirit” program, 3 p.m. Father: Pastor Mary Lindsey, St. John Missionary Baptist Church, Derby; Son: Pastor Faye Galley-Quick, Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, Rockingham; Holy Spirit: Pastor Cynthia Martin, New Life Ministry & Faith Center, Wadesboro.

GREATER WALLS CHAPEL A.M.E. ZION CHURCH, 646 U.S. 74 W., Rockingham, 11 a.m., Family and Friends Day. Dinner will follow morning service.

LOVELY HILL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 120 Lincoln St., Rockingham, 2:30 p.m., annual missionary program. Messenger, the Rev. Darryl McSween, St. Luke’s No. 2 Freewill Baptist Church, Hamlet.

MOUNT PISGAH A.M.E. ZION CHURCH, 1015 Leak St., Rockingham, Women’s Home and Overseas Missionary Society annual Women’s Day, 3 p.m. Guest speaker, the Rev. Artemus Woods, New Birth Baptist Church Ministries, Cheraw, South Carolina.

MOUNT SINAI BAPTIST CHURCH, 171 Graham Bridge Road, Rockingham, 3 p.m., Sons of Sinai singers invite other choirs to join their anniversary celebration. Call 910-461-0840 to confirm attendance.

PROVIDENCE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1120 E. Washington St., Rockingham, Friends & Family Day. Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; worship, 10:45 a.m.

ST. STEPHEN A.M.E. ZION CHURCH, 407 West Ave., Hamlet, “Gospel Explosion,” 4 p.m. Featuring Ronald Thornton & the Sound of Music Chorale, Hillian Sisters, Sandy Grove Gospel Choir, Sandy Grove Second Chance Dance Team.

April 27

GREATER DIGGS CHAPEL A.M.E. ZION CHURCH, 1258 Old Cheraw Highway, Rockingham, dinner sale, 10:30 a.m. until. Eat in or take out two meats, two vegetables, bread, dessert and drink. Menu: fried or baked chicken, pork chop, fish or stew beef; cabbage, corn, slaw, baked beans, string beans, potato salad. Sandwiches also available. Delivery for orders of five or more plates. Call 910-895-1739, 910-997-5313.

April 27-29

FIRST HARVEST FAITH CHRISTIAN CENTER, 178 Batton Road, Hamlet, women’s conference: “Sisters Making a Way Out of No Way by the Grace of God.” Speakers: 7 p.m. April 27, Prophetess Eugenia Burney; 5 p.m. April 28, Sister Delores Green; 3 p.m. April 29, evangelist Betty Crudup.

April 28

NEW HOPE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1596 U.S. 74 E., Hamlet, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Host church, Fifth District Missionary Conference. All churches invited. Registration, 9:15 a.m.; $2 registration fee. Women should wear white.

April 29

EMMANUEL TEMPLE CHURCH OF GOD, 125 Ellerbe Road, Rockingham, Family & Friends Day, 11 a.m. Host missionary, Vickie Moore.

FREEDOM BAPTIST CHURCH, 987 U.S., Rockingham, special ladies’ meeting, 6 p.m., fellowship hall. Guest speaker, Rose McNight. Ladies welcome. Men will meet in the church sanctuary.

FREEDOM MINISTRIES NO. 1, Dobbins Heights, 3 p.m., Pastor’s Aide program.

LOVELY HILL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 120 Lincoln St., Rockingham, 3 p.m., installation of pastor the Rev. Vivian L. Kellock. Messenger, the Rev. Benny Kemp, Charlotte.

TIMMONS GROVE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 27501 Marston Road, Marston. Family and Friends Day, 11 a.m. Preaching, Pastor Donald L. Covington.

April 29 to May 4

BIBLE FREEWILL CHURCH OF WORSHIP, 682 N.C. 281, Hamlet. 5 p.m. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Speakers, the Rev. Teddy Freeman, the Rev. Gerald McDowell, the Rev. Odell Wilkins.

May 5

SPRING HILL WESLEYAN CHURCH, off N.C. 38 on Spring Hill Church Road, Hamlet, 7-10 a.m. Carry-out plates available. Funds raised will finance church missions.

May 6

ST. JOSPEPH BIBLE CHURCH OF GOD, 469 N.C. 73, Ellerbe, 3 p.m., Women’s Home Mission program. Guest preacher, Pastor Robert McArthur, Piney Grove Church, Windblow.

May 24

OLIVER GROVE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, Associate Pastor Pearlie Chappell appreciation service, 3 p.m., 232 Davey Haywood Road, Mount Gilead. Preacher, the Rev. David Dockery, Shiloh Baptist Church, High Point, accompanied by his congregation and choir.

May 6

GREEN LAKE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 507 Green Lake Road, Rockingham, 3 p.m., Women’s Day. Guest speaker, the Rev. Wanda Cassidy, Beautiful Zion Baptist Church, Rockingham.

ST. LUKE NO. 2 FREEWILL BAPTIST CHURCH, 119 Morrow St., Hamlet, Women in Red, 3 p.m.

May 12

ST. JOSPEPH BIBLE CHURCH OF GOD, 469 N.C. 73, Ellerbe, 6 p.m., St. Joseph Gospel Singers anniversary celebration.

May 13

ST. JOSPEPH BIBLE CHURCH OF GOD, 469 N.C. 73, Ellerbe, 11:15 a.m., Mother’s Day program. Spoken word, Elder Doris Pearson.

May 20

ST. JOSPEPH BIBLE CHURCH OF GOD, 469 N.C. 73, Ellerbe, 11:15 a.m., Pastoral Sunday.

BASS TEMPLE UNITED CHURCH OF GOD, 147 Louis Breeden Blvd., Hamlet, 3 p.m., “7 Sins God Hates.” For more information, contact C. Moore at 910-582-2134.

May 22-24

THOMAS CHAPEL BAPTIST CHURCH, 114 Shady Bend Drive, Mount Gilead, spring revival, 7 nightly. Speaker, the Rev. Bobby McRae, Thomasville Baptist Church, Mount Gilead.

May 27

THOMAS CHAPEL BAPTIST CHURCH, 114 Shady Bend Drive, Mount Gilead, 11 a.m., homecoming service. Speaker, the Rev. H.K. Williams, pastor. Lunch will follow.

ST. JOSPEPH BIBLE CHURCH OF GOD, 469 N.C. 73, Ellerbe, 11:15 a.m., Fourth Sunday service. Preacher, Elder Doris Pearson, Asheboro.

Ongoing

BAND NO. 2 OF THE CHURCH OF GOD offers home-bound prayer meetings for those who can’t get to church as the result of illness. Call for an appointment for prayer or Bible study in your home, 910-997-1213.

CALVARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 406 McDonald Ave., Hamlet, will open its doors 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays to pray for the nation. For information, call 910-582-0289. The church offers Sunday School at 10 a.m., morning worship at 11 and evening worship at 6:30 Sundays. Wednesday night Bible study is at 7.

FAITH ASSEMBLY OUTREACH MINISTRIES, 148 Daniels St., Hamlet, offers a soup kitchen 9-10:15 a.m. every Sunday and 5:45-6:45 p.m. every Tuesday. Food furnished by the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and donations. No one turned away. The church also offers Sunday breakfast and delivery at 9 a.m., Sunday School at 10:30 a.m. and morning worship at 11:45. Every second Sunday, it offers its Sister 2 Sister program at 4:30 p.m. The church holds Tuesday Bible study at 7 p.m., Friday morning food box at 10:30, Friday night service at 7:30 and Saturday morning food box at 10:30. The church prayer line is open noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Call 910-716-9106 to have someone pray with you. Or call to leave a prayer request. A minister will return your call.

NEW HOPE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1596 U.S. 74 E., Hamlet, will have a community prayer service at 6 p.m. each Tuesday.

PRAYER DELIVERANCE MINISTRIES, 108 School St., Rockingham, offers food to the homeless each Wednesday.

ROCKINGHAM CHURCH OF CHRIST, U.S. 74 E., Rockingham, offers a free home Bible study by mail for those who find the Bible hard to understand. Call 910-895-4035, and clearly leave your name and mailing address.

SIDNEY GROVE CHURCH OF DELIVERANCE, 401 McIntyre Road, Ellerbe, will have community Bible study at 7 p.m. each Thursday and community prayer, noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays.

TOUCH OF GRACE MINISTRIES, 1109 Hylan Ave., Hamlet, 7 p.m., free guitar lessons on Tuesdays, Wednesdays. Call 910-417-7976,910-817-9147 for information.