A bibliophile’s dream weekend

Mike Poplin of Ellerbe and Melvia Holt of Hamlet peruse the hardbacks at Friday’s Friends of the Hamlet Library book sale. As part of a celebration of National Library Week, both the Hamlet and Rockingham libraries are offering book sales today. Hamlet will continue its “book and bake sale” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rice Street side of the library. And Leath Memorial Library, at 412 E. Franklin St., Rockingham, has scheduled two author appearances and a paperback extravaganza from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mike Poplin of Ellerbe and Melvia Holt of Hamlet peruse the hardbacks at Friday’s Friends of the Hamlet Library book sale. As part of a celebration of National Library Week, both the Hamlet and Rockingham libraries are offering book sales today. Hamlet will continue its “book and bake sale” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rice Street side of the library. And Leath Memorial Library, at 412 E. Franklin St., Rockingham, has scheduled two author appearances and a paperback extravaganza from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mike Poplin of Ellerbe and Melvia Holt of Hamlet peruse the hardbacks at Friday’s Friends of the Hamlet Library book sale. As part of a celebration of National Library Week, both the Hamlet and Rockingham libraries are offering book sales today. Hamlet will continue its “book and bake sale” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rice Street side of the library. And Leath Memorial Library, at 412 E. Franklin St., Rockingham, has scheduled two author appearances and a paperback extravaganza from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.