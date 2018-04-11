Back Porch Stories adds bluegrass to annual event

Azalea Bolton Azalea Bolton Contributed photo Passin’ Thru Bluegrass Band will kick off the annual Back Porch Stories event at the Ansonia Theatre April 27. Contributed photo Passin’ Thru Bluegrass Band will kick off the annual Back Porch Stories event at the Ansonia Theatre April 27. Sam Pearsall Sam Pearsall

WADESBORO — Do you remember sitting on the porch listening to your grandparents, aunts and uncles telling stories? Maybe a cousin was strumming a guitar. Time passed slowly and no one noticed the sun going down.

Re-create that memory on April 27 at the Ansonia Theatre when the Anson County Writers’ Club presents the sixth annual Back Porch Stories and Bluegrass.

Festivities will begin at 7 p.m. with Passin’ Thru Bluegrass Band. Passin’ Thru plays traditional bluegrass music with a distinct hard-driving sound. With well over 100 years of combined musical talent, this band’s members are well-matched instrumentally and vocally. With a love of all music, they embrace the traditional sound whether playing an uplifting gospel standard, a toe-tapping country hit, or a bluegrass song with an energy that is contagious. The band members are C.H. Linebery, guitar; Dwayne Runyon, mandolin; Jimmy Damron, bass; and Rodney Haywood, banjo.

Storytellers are Azalea Bolton and Sam Pearsall. Bolton enjoys both writing and telling stories about her life experiences in both Richmond and Robeson Counties. She says “life wasn’t easy growing up with three brothers.” Azalea has been a newspaper columnist for the past three years and is the co-author of a book entitled “Just Passing Time Together.” She loves to tell her own original stories and loves to add a little singing whenever possible. Pearsall says, “We are all made of stories! Stories are what we remember, what we dream of, and how we think of each other. Every story has joy, wisdom, and truth in it. And every story is a whole world. As the author John Crowley said, ‘with any good story, the further in you go, the bigger it gets.’”

Master of Ceremonies J.A. Bolton is also a storyteller and the author of “Just Passin’ Time,” a collection of his stories.

Back Porch Stories and Bluegrass is a family-friendly and alcohol-free event.

For ticket prices and more information, call Sandy Bruney at 704-694-5211.

