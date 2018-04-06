The deadline for all Community Calendar items is 4:30 p.m. the day before publication. To list your event, email Christine S. Carroll at christinecarroll@yourdailyjournal.com, call her at 910-817-2673 or drop off your news at 607 E. Broad Ave., Suite B. Please send an email or call as soon as possible if your event is canceled.

Saturday

COUNTRY BREAKFAST, Spring Hill Wesleyan Church, Spring Hill Church Road (off U.S. 38), Hamlet, 7-10 a.m. Eat in or carry out for a fee.

MOUNT PISGAH CLOTHES CLOSET, 10 a.m. to noon, 1015 Leak St., Rockingham. Free clothes for men, women, children.

DINNER SALE, 10 a.m. until, Freedom Ministries No. 1, 211 Earle Franklin Drive, Dobbins Heights. Chicken wingettes, barbecue, whiting or croakers with potato salad, cole slaw, baked beans, roll and dessert. Sandwiches also available. For more information, or to set up delivery for five or more orders, call 704-465-4513, 910-206-7521.

“SPAYGHETTI” DINNER, 5-9 p.m., American Legion Post 49, off Boyd Lake Road, Hamlet. “Spayghetti,” garlic bread and drink. Open bar also available. Proceeds go to Richmond County Animal Advocates to help low-income families pay for spaying pets.

Sunday

LISENBY FAMILY REUNION, 12:45 p.m., Hopewell Baptist Church, 15084 S.C. 9, Chesterfield, South Carolina. Church service at 10 a.m. Please provide a favorite dish.

Monday

EAST ROCKINGHAM MEN’S CLUB, 7 p.m., East Rockingham Fire Department, 487 Airport Road.

April 10

CHAMBER OF COMMERCE COFFEE CONNECTION, Long’s Pool Center, 218 E. Broad Ave., Rockingham. Breakfast served at 8 a.m. Call 910-895-9958 for information.

RICHMOND COUNTY NAACP, 7:30 p.m., Mount Pisgah A.M.E. Zion Church, Leak Street, Rockingham. Regular monthly meeting.

April 11

KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION for children who will be 5 on or before Aug. 31, L.J. Bell Elementary School, 442 Hawthorne Ave., Rockingham. Parent/guardian must provide the child to be registered, immunization records, N.C. Health Assessment, two proofs of residency.

April 12

FOSTER PARENT SUPPORT GROUP, 5:30- 7 p.m., Department of Social Services, 125 Caroline St., Rockingham. Topic, gangs and opioid use. For information, call family advocate Suzanne Maness, 910-627-1729 or 877-211-5995, or email connectionsfsp@gmail.com.

MASONIC LODGE 532 A.F & A.M., 307 Main St., Hamlet, 6:15 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. meeting.

“UNDERSTANDING AND RESPONDING TO DEMENTIA-RELATED BEHAVIOR,” 9-11 a.m., Cole Auditorium, Richmond Community College, Hamlet. Free workshop for the public, anyone who cares for someone with dementia. Sponsor: Alzheimer’s Association. To register or for more information, call 1-800-272-3900.

April 13

ARBOR DAY TREE-PLANTING, 1:30 p.m., Main Street Park, downtown Hamlet. Sponsor: Hamlet Tree and Beautification Group.

BOOK & BAKE SALE, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hamlet Public Library, Rice Street entrance, downtown Hamlet. Sponsor: Friends of the Hamlet Library. Free drawing for bluebird house.

KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION for children who will be 5 on or before Aug. 31, Mineral Springs Elementary School, 1426 Green Lake Road, Ellerbe. Parent/guardian must provide the child to be registered, immunization records, N.C. Health Assessment, two proofs of residency.

April 14

BOOK & BAKE SALE, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hamlet Public Library, Rice Street entrance, downtown Hamlet. Sponsor: Friends of the Hamlet Library. Free drawing for bluebird house.

HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE/PESTICIDE COLLECTION DAY, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., parking lot, Richmond County Health Department, 127 Caroline St., Rockingham. Items accepted: oil-based paint, latex paint, aerosols, solvents/degreasers, pesticides, alkaline batteries, lead-acid batteries, florescent light tubes, propane cylinders. For information, call Jerry Austin Jr., county solid waste director, at 910-997-8338.

LOCAL-AUTHOR APPEARANCES/PAPERBACK-BOOK SALE, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Leath Memorial Library, 412 E. Franklin St., Rockingham. Meet Donna Earnhardt, author of the children’s book “Being Frank,” and Marcia White, author of “Broken to Beautiful: Healing After Sexual Abuse,” and peruse a plethora of paperbacks.

PANCAKE BREAKFAST, East Rockingham United Methodist Church, 490 Mill Road, Rockingham, 7-10 a.m., in the church fellowship hall. Call 910-895-5916 for pricing information.

RICHMOND COMMUNITY COLLEGE FOUNDATION ANNIVERSARY GALA, 6:30-10 p.m., Cole Auditorium, RCC campus, Hamlet. J.C. Lamm will be honored as the foundation’s distinguished citizen of the year. The Fantastic Shakers will perform. Semi-formal. Contact Sara Allen at 910-410-1808, sballen@richmondcc.edu.

YARD/FOOD SALE, Marston Fire Department, Marston, 8 a.m. until, collard or chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, hamburgers, cheeseburgers with homemade chili, cole slaw. Call 910-334-3777, 910-331-7286 for prices, information.

April 17

BLOOD DRIVE, 2:30-7 p.m., fellowship hall, Calvary Baptist Church, 406 McDonald Ave., Hamlet. To make an appointment, call 910-582-4728, or visit redcrossblood.org and enter “CalvaryBaptist.”

April 18

KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION for children who will be 5 on or before Aug. 31, Washington Street Elementary School, 566 E. Washington St. Extension, Rockingham. Parent/guardian must provide the child to be registered, immunization records, N.C. Health Assessment, two proofs of residency.

ROCKINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1958, 11:30 a.m. lunch, Smithfield’s Chicken ‘n’ Bar-B-Q, 718 U.S. 74 Bus., Rockingham.

April 19

2018 BUSINESS EXPO, 5-7 p.m., Cole Auditorium, Richmond Community College. Tastings, demonstrations, giveaways sponsored by Richmond County Chamber of Commerce. For information, call 910-895-9058.

April 20

KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION for children who will be 5 on or before Aug. 31, East Rockingham Elementary School, 154 Chalk Road, Rockingham. Parent/guardian must provide the child to be registered, immunization records, N.C. Health Assessment, two proofs of residency.

“TAKING TIME FOR ME” caregiver retreat, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Rockfish Camp & Retreat Center, Parkton. Free day of painting, tai chi, nutritional advice for those caring for someone 60 or older, or a disabled person of any age. For respite care or to register, call Rachell Hodnett at 910-775-9779 or email rvh@lrcog.org, Deadline is April 6. Lunch will be provided. Sponsor, Area Agency on Aging, Lumber River Council of Governments.

April 21

GOSPEL SINGERS SOUGHT, 6 p.m., Oliver Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 232 Davis Haywood Road, Mount Gilead. Church choirs, gospel groups invited to participate. Sponsor, church men’s department.

MIZPAH CEMETERY CLEANUP, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mizpah Road, Rockingham. Members of Cordova Baptist Church encourage the public to volunteer to help. Lunch provided. For information, call 910-895-4045.

April 24

HUMAN SERVICES MINICONFERENCE, 9 a.m. to noon, Cole Auditorium, Richmond Community College, Hamlet. Speakers, presentations by human-services concerns looking for potential employees interested in gerontology, at-risk youth, substance abuse and more. Register online at richmondcc.edu/student-services/calendar-events/human-services-mini-conference.

April 25

KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION for children who will be 5 on or before Aug. 31, Monroe Elementary School, 400 Monroe Ave., Hamlet. Parent/guardian must provide the child to be registered, immunization records, N.C. Health Assessment, two proofs of residency.

April 26

KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION for children who will be 5 on or before Aug. 31, Fairview Heights Elementary School, 104 Hamilton St., Hamlet. Parent/guardian must provide the child to be registered, immunization records, N.C. Health Assessment, two proofs of residency.

MASONIC LODGE 532 A.F & A.M., 307 Main St., Hamlet, 7:30 p.m. meeting.

UNDERSTANDING AND MANAGING BEHAVIOR WITH AUTISM, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., fellowship hall, First United Methodist Church, 410 E. Washington St., Rockingham. Free. Sponsor, Connections, a project of the Sandhills Center. For information, contact Suzanne Maness at 910-627-1769, 877-211-5995 or connectionsfsp@gmail.com.

April 27

KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION for children who will be 5 on or before Aug. 31, West Rockingham Elementary School, 271 U.S. 74 W., Rockingham. Parent/guardian must provide the child to be registered, immunization records, N.C. Health Assessment, two proofs of residency.

April 28

“EMBRACE YOUR VOICE”/march to end sexual violence, 10:30 p.m., old County Courthouse, downtown Rockingham. Marchers will walk to Cole Plaza for a short presentation. Register teams by contacting Linda Tillman of the Richmond County Sexual Assault Response Team at s.a.r.t.richmond@gmail.com.

ELLERBE CLEANUP, 8-11 a.m. Volunteers will meet at Town Hall to pick up vests and equipment.

May 10

MASONIC LODGE 532 A.F & A.M., 307 Main St., Hamlet, 6:15 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. meeting.

May 14

EAST ROCKINGHAM MEN’S CLUB, 7 p.m., East Rockingham Fire Department, 487 Airport Road.

May 24

MASONIC LODGE 532 A.F & A.M., 307 Main St., Hamlet, 7:30 p.m. meeting.

June 11

EAST ROCKINGHAM MEN’S CLUB, 7 p.m., East Rockingham Fire Department, 487 Airport Road.

June 14

MASONIC LODGE 532 A.F & A.M., 307 Main St., Hamlet, 6:15 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. meeting.

June 28

MASONIC LODGE 532 A.F & A.M., 307 Main St., Hamlet, 7:30 p.m. meeting.