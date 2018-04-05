Youth Conference at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church

File photo First Baptist Church Rockingham File photo First Baptist Church Rockingham

Today and Saturday

FREEDOM MINISTRIES NO. 1, Dobbins Heights, fish plate sale. Whiting, croakers, chicken or barbecue plus sides. For information, prices, call 704-848-4841, 704-465-4513.

Friday and Saturday

FREEDOM MINISTRIES NO. 1, 211 Earle Franklin Drive, Dobbins Heights, 10 a.m. until. Plate sale: chicken wingettes, whiting, croaker or barbecue dinner with potato salad, cole slaw, bake beans, roll and dessert. Sandwiches also available. Call 704-465-4513, 910-206-7521 for more information, to arrange delivery of five or more orders.

Saturday

NEW HOPE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1596 U.S. 74 E., Hamlet, 10 a.m., youth conference. All youth invited to attend.

PINEY GROVE CHURCH, Windblow Community, Ellerbe, 5 p.m. musical program. For information, call 910-582-1263.

SARON MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 987 U.S. 1 N., Rockingham, Rainbow Tea, 3 p.m. Speaker, the Rev. Jerry McNeil, Green Lake Missionary Baptist Church, Rockingham. For information, call 910-995-1490, 910-995-0868.

SPRING HILL WESLEYAN CHURCH, Spring Hill Church Road (off U.S. 38), Hamlet. Country breakfast, 7-10 a.m.. Carry out or eat in. For information, call 910-582-5150.

Sunday

BEAUTIFUL ZION MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, Rockingham. Celebration of second pastoral anniversary, Brother Dennis Cassidy, Pastor Wanda Cassidy, 3 p.m., Wayman Chapel A.M.E. Zion Faith Center, 1923 Osborne Road, Hamlet.

FREEDOM MINISTRIES NO. 1, Dobbins Heights, 2:30 p.m., fellowship with Bishop T.R. Harrington and his congregation.

GREATER DIGGS CHAPEL A.M.E. ZION CHURCH, 1258 Old Cheraw Highway, Rockingham, 154th church anniversary/Family and Friends Day, 11 a.m. Preaching, the Rev. Garry Little. Music by the Mass Choir. Dinner will follow the service.

HOLLY GROVE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 401 Holly Grove Church Road, Rockingham. Third anniversary of Pastor Michael Patrick, First Lady the Rev. Patricia Patrick. Sunday School, 9:45 a.m.; morning worship, 11. Lunch will follow the morning service. At 2:30 p.m., Pastor John Gould and the congregation of Marston First Baptist Church will oversee the service.

NEW DIGGS CHAPEL CHAPEL A.M.E. ZION CHURCH, 495 Mizpah Road, Rockingham, 3 p.m., forgiveness program. Sponsored by the church youth department. For information, call 919-600-8147.

ST. JOHN MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1729 Derby Road, Ellerbe, 2:30 p.m., Missionary Department anniversary celebration. Guests, the Rev. Elizabeth Galley-Quick and congregation, Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, Rockingham. Missionaries invited to join candelight march; please wear white.

ST. PAUL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 311 Marlboro St., Hamlet, 10 a.m. study group, 11 a.m. Holy Communion. For information or to contact the pastor, call 910-582-0729.

Monday through April 13

HIGHLAND PINES FREE WILL BAPTIST CHURCH, 761 Mill Road, Hamlet. Revival, 7 nightly. Special singing each night; evangelist, Kevin Smith. For information, call Pastor Teddy Rabon, 910-716-9155.

April 14

TEMPLE CHURCH OF GOD IN CHRIST, 104 S. Stewart St., Rockingham, 11 a.m., AIM Rally, Greater N.C. Jurisdiction.

April 15

CHAPPELL GROVE BAPTIST CHURCH, 111 Godfrey Road, Ellerbe, Family and Friends Day. 10 a.m., Sunday School; morning service, 11:15 a.m., with pastor the Rev. H.K. Williams.

PHILADELPHIA UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 157 Philadelphia Drive, Rockingham, 3 p.m., Old-Fashion Day. Please dress in an old style. For more information, call 910-895-7643.

TABERNACLE FULL-GOSPEL BAPTIST CHURCH, 328 Airport Road, Hamlet, 3 p.m., guest preacher, the Rev. Little, Greater Diggs A.M.E. Zion Church, Rockingham.

April 15-18

ELLERBE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, PCA, 133 Ballard St, Ellerbe, “The Glory of Christ in the Book of Revelation” revival, 7 nightly, with the Rev. Dr. Douglas Kelly. Special music nightly.

April 16-18

JOY FREE WILL BAPTIST CHURCH, 864 S. N.C. 177, Hamlet. Revival, 7 nightly with evangelist Kevin Smith.

April 21

MIZPAH CEMETERY CLEANUP, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mizpah Road, Rockingham. Members of Cordova Baptist Church encourage the public to volunteer to help. Lunch provided. For information, call 910-895-4045.

OLIVER GROVE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 232 Davis Haywood Road, Mount Gilead. Church choirs, gospel groups invited to participate in gospel sing, 6 p.m. Sponsor, church men’s department.

ST. MARY’S A.M.E. ZION CHURCH, 8920 Old Wire Road, Laurel Hill, 6 p.m., gospel singing and fellowship with the St. Mary’s Gospel Choir, other local choirs.

April 22

FRIENDSHIP MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, N.C. 177, Dobbins Heights, annual “Father, Son and Holy Spirit” program, 3 p.m. Father: Pastor Mary Lindsey, St. John Missionary Baptist Church, Derby; Son: Pastor Faye Galley-Quick, Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, Rockingham; Holy Spirit: Pastor Cynthia Martin, New Life Ministry & Faith Center, Wadesboro.

April 28

NEW HOPE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1596 U.S. 74 E., Hamlet, 10 a.m., host church, Fifth District Missionary Conference. All churches invited.

April 29

EMMANUEL TEMPLE CHURCH OF GOD, 125 Ellerbe Road, Rockingham, Family & Friends Day, 11 a.m. Host missionary, Vickie Moore.

FREEDOM MINISTRIES NO. 1, Dobbins Heights, 3 p.m., Pastor’s Aide program.

TIMMONS GROVE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 27501 Marston Road, Marston. Family and Friends Day, 11 a.m. Preaching, Pastor Donald L. Covington.

May 6

ST. LUKE NO. 2 FREEWILL BAPTIST CHURCH, 119 Morrow St., Hamlet, Women in Red, 3 p.m.

Ongoing

BAND NO. 2 OF THE CHURCH OF GOD offers home-bound prayer meetings for those who can’t get to church as the result of illness. Call for an appointment for prayer or Bible study in your home, 910-997-1213.

CALVARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 406 McDonald Ave., Hamlet, will open its doors 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays to pray for the nation. For information, call 910-582-0289. The church offers Sunday School at 10 a.m., morning worship at 11 and evening worship at 6:30 Sundays. Wednesday night Bible study is at 7.

FAITH ASSEMBLY OUTREACH MINISTRIES, 148 Daniels St., Hamlet, offers a soup kitchen 9-10:15 a.m. every Sunday and 5:45-6:45 p.m. every Tuesday. Food furnished by the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and donations. No one turned away. The church also offers Sunday breakfast and delivery at 9 a.m., Sunday School at 10:30 a.m. and morning worship at 11:45. Every second Sunday, it offers its Sister 2 Sister program at 4:30 p.m. The church holds Tuesday Bible study at 7 p.m., Friday morning food box at 10:30, Friday night service at 7:30 and Saturday morning food box at 10:30. The church prayer line is open noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Call 910-716-9106 to have someone pray with you. Or call to leave a prayer request. A minister will return your call.

NEW HOPE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1596 U.S. 74 E., Hamlet, will have a community prayer service at 6 p.m. each Tuesday.

PRAYER DELIVERANCE MINISTRIES, 108 School St., Rockingham, offers food to the homeless each Wednesday.

ROCKINGHAM CHURCH OF CHRIST, U.S. 74 E., Rockingham, offers a free home Bible study by mail for those who find the Bible hard to understand. Call 910-895-4035, and clearly leave your name and mailing address.

SIDNEY GROVE CHURCH OF DELIVERANCE, 401 McIntyre Road, Ellerbe, will have community Bible study at 7 p.m. each Thursday and community prayer, noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays.

TOUCH OF GRACE MINISTRIES, 1109 Hylan Ave., Hamlet, 7 p.m., free guitar lessons on Tuesdays, Wednesdays. Call 910-417-7976,910-817-9147 for information.