Applications now open for Extension Food Volunteer Program

Do you enjoy cooking, eating, local food work, or just simply — food? If you answered yes to any of these, join the Extension Master Food Volunteer program now! The 2018 application for the EMFV program is now open to Richmond and Moore County residents. The application deadline is April 25, but sign up early because spots are limited. Training will begin May 10 and be held Tuesdays and Thursdays through June 19 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The EMFV program, similar to the highly recognized Extension Master Gardener Volunteer program, is designed to provide volunteers the opportunity to support Family and Consumer Sciences agents with food-related programming. Volunteers with the EMFV program will receive a core curriculum of 30 hours of training and will then shadow the FCS agent for 30 hours during their first year.

This program is ideal for volunteers who are interested in formalizing and deepening their training and involvement with Cooperative Extension. This includes the existing volunteer base of the Extension and Community Association, Master Gardeners, 4-H leaders, and volunteers with the NC 10% Campaign. In addition, we hope to engage new stakeholder groups, including individuals who are passionate about food, cooking, and local food, as well as community members who participate in Cooperative Extension programs (such as SNAP-Ed, EFNEP, or Faithful Families Eating Smart and Moving More). New volunteers are welcome as well!

Volunteers will be able to provide support to the FCS agent’s food-related programming, including assisting with cooking, nutrition education, and food safety classes, and conducting food demonstrations in the community. The cost of the program is $40.

In order to participate in the EMFV program, you will need to fill out an application at the Richmond County Cooperative Extension Office or visit our website at http://richmond.ces.ncsu.edu.

To apply for the 2018 class, please visit http://richmond.ces.ncsu.edu or contact me at janice_roberts@ncsu.edu or 910-997-8255.

Janice Roberts is the family and consumer sciences agent with the Richmond County Cooperative Extension office.

