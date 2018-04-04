Seminar: How to market nonprofits, churches

Lyden Lyden

HAMLET — Richmond Community College’s Small Business Center will present a free seminar on Monday, April 16, on how to market your non-profit organization on social media. Teacher and trainer Todd Lyden will present the information on how social media can help benefit non-profits and churches.

The free seminar called “Social Media for Non-Profits and Churches” will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Honeycutt Center in Laurinburg. This two-hour workshop will present participants with information on the best ways to promote your non-profit or church through major social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Google Plus, Pinterest and Instagram.

Lyden has been assisting small businesses and entrepreneurs with their startup and expansions for over 12 years. He began by mastering online social media platforms and smartphone apps to assist the membership of Fayetteville Regional Chamber of Commerce. In 2012, Lyden moved to the Small Business Center at Bladen Community College where he grew the programming. As a regional director for the small business center network of eight community colleges, he assists small businesses throughout the Sandhills region.

To sign up for this seminar on April 16, contact Butch Farrah at 910-410-1687 or wofarrah@richmondcc.edu. This seminar is free and open to the public. Pre-registration is recommended, but walk-ins are welcome.

