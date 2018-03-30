Backpack Pals at work

Contributed photo Carlton Hawkins, left, and Thomas Schoonover, both of Rockingham-East Rockingham American Legion Post 147, unload Backpack Pals food bags at Fairview Heights Elementary School in Hamlet. Contributed photo Carlton Hawkins, left, and Thomas Schoonover, both of Rockingham-East Rockingham American Legion Post 147, unload Backpack Pals food bags at Fairview Heights Elementary School in Hamlet.

Volunteer Backpack Pals has been continuing to provide weekend food packages this school year in 13 Richmond County Schools every Thursday they are open.

That is an average of 500 bags a week. The bags are packed each week at the Church of God of Prophecy, Hamlet.

Carlton Hawkins, 2nd vice commander, Rockingham-East Rockingham American Legion Post 147 is the coordinator/liaison for veterans groups in Richmond County.

Besides Post 147, also participating are AMVETS, Marine Corps League Detachment 1252, Vietnam Veterans of America and American Legion Post 49, Hamlet.

