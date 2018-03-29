Richmond County churches holding Easter sunrise services

Daily Journal staff photo A billboard in front of Rockingham Dragway features the Easter message: “He is risen.” Daily Journal staff photo A billboard in front of Rockingham Dragway features the Easter message: “He is risen.”

Today

FLETCHER’S CHAPEL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, U.S. 1, Hoffman, plate sale, 11 a.m. until. Oven-fried or barbecued chicken plus chitterlings, rice, potato salad, collard greens, string beans, roll, dessert. Will deliver five or more. Call 910-281-5735 for information or to order.

FREEDOM BAPTIST CHURCH, 987 U.S. 1, Rockingham, Good Friday service, 7 p.m.

HOLY WEEK SERVICE, noon to 1 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 200 Rice St., Hamlet. Sponsor, Hamlet Ministerial Association. Lunch will be served.

ST. PAUL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 177 Marlboro St., Hamlet, 1 p.m., reading of the Passion of John, meditation on the meaning of the cross. For more information, call 910-582-0729.

ST. PETER UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 205 N. Bridges St., Hamlet, 7 p.m., night of reflection, praise and worship. Guest spaker, Anthony T. Waymers, pastor, Grace Temple, Wallace, South Carolina. Special music by St. John Holiness Ensemble, Laurinburg.

TEMPLE CHURCH OF GOD IN CHRIST, 104 S. Stewart St., Rockingham, 10 a.m. until, fish plate sale. Fish, baked beans, close slaw, roll, dessert and soda. For information, call 910-417-7485.

Saturday

PLEASANT UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 861 Grassy island Road, Ellerbe, Easter Egg hunt, 10 a.m. Hot dogs served afterward.

ST. STEPHEN A.M.E. ZION CHURCH, 407 West Ave., Hamlet. Young Adult Christian Ministry programs for those 12 and older: 6-7:30 p.m., painting and snacking on heavy hors d’oeuvres for the first 30 people in the door; 7:30 p.m. until, Gospel Flow! Prize for best performance. Special guests. Call 910-582-6750 to be picked up, dropped off.

Sunday

BEAUTIFUL ZION FREE WILL BAPTIST CHURCH, 4041 Rockingham Road, Laurel Hill, 11 a.m., Easter program, with speaker Elder Walter James Terrell of Sanford, and poems, songs and skits by church youth.

CRESTVIEW BAPTIST CHURCH, 436 Crestview Drive, Rockingham,Easter sunrise service, 7 a.m. Morning worship, with special music by the choir, 11 a.m.

FREEDOM BAPTIST CHURCH, 987 U.S. 1, Rockingham, Easter sunrise service, 6:45 a.m. Services also at 9 and 11 a.m.

HOUSE OF PRAYER, 122 Jackson St., Ellerbe, sunrise service, 6 a.m.

LEE THEE A.M.E. ZION CHURCH, 428 Lee Thee Church Road, Rockingham, Easter sunrise service, 6 a.m. Breakfast will follow the service.

MOUNT OLIVE BAPTIST CHURCH, 596 E. Washington St. Ext., Rockingham, sunrise service, 6:30 a.m.

NEW HOPE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1596 U.S. 74 Bus., Hamlet, Easter sunrise service, 6 a.m., with Pastor John Jackson. Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; morning worship, 11 a.m.

ROCKINGHAM WESLEYAN CHURCH, 618 N. Lee St. (off U.S. 220), Rockingham. 9 a.m., Sunday School; 10 a.m., worship, with special music by the choir.

ST. LUKE NO. 2 FREEWILL BAPTIST CHURCH, 119 Morrow St., Hamlet, sunrise service, 6 a.m.

ST. PAUL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 311 Marlboro St., Hamlet, Easter celebration. Coffee hours will precede 10 a.m. worship; 11 a.m. festival service with lighting of the 2018 Pascal Candle, special music by the choir, the reading of the Easter story from St. Mark, a meditation by the pastor and the receiving of Holy Communion. Worshippers are invited to bring small bunches of flowers for the Easter cross. For more information, call 910-582-0729.

LOVELY HILL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 12o Lincoln St., Rockingham, will have a sunrise service at 7 a.m. Message by interim pastor Vivian Kellock. Breakfast will be served after service.

Tuesday

FREEDOM BAPTIST CHURCH, 987 U.S. 1, Rockingham, EMBRACE Ladies meeting, 7 p.m.

April 5-8

FAITH TEMPLE HOLINESS CHURCH, Rummage Packhouse Road, Ellerbe, is holding its 20th Youth Convention. Services will begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, reconvening at 11 a.m. Saturday for breakfast and a business meeting. Public is invited.

April 6, 7

FREEDOM MINISTRIES NO. 1, Dobbins Heights, fish plate sale. Whiting, croakers, chicken or barbecue plus sides. For information, prices, call 704-848-4841, 704-465-4513.

April 7

NEW HOPE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1596 U.S. 74 E., Hamlet, 10 a.m., youth conference. All youth invited to attend.

SPRING HILL WESLEYAN CHURCH, Spring Hill Church Road (off U.S. 38), Hamlet. Country breakfast, 7-10 a.m.. Carry out or eat in. For information, call 910-582-5150.

April 8

BEAUTIFUL ZION MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, Rockingham. Celebration of second pastoral anniversary, Brother Dennis Cassidy, Pastor Wanda Cassidy, 3 p.m., Wayman Chapel A.M.E. Zion Faith Center, 1923 Osborne Road, Hamlet.

FREEDOM MINISTRIES NO. 1, Dobbins Heights, 2:30 p.m., fellowship with Bishop T.R. Harrington and his congregation.

GREATER DIGGS CHAPEL A.M.E. ZION CHURCH, 1258 Old Cheraw Highway, Rockingham, 154th church anniversary/Family and Friends Day, 11 a.m. Preaching, the Rev. Garry Little. Music by the Mass Choir. Dinner will follow the service.

HOLLY GROVE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 401 Holly Grove Church Road, Rockingham. Third anniversary of Pastor Michael Patrick, First Lady the Rev. Patricia Patrick. Sunday School, 9:45 a.m.; morning worship, 11. Lunch will follow the morning service. At 2:30 p.m., Pastor John Gould and the congregation of Marston First Baptist Church will oversee the service.

April 9-13

HIGHLAND PINES FREE WILL BAPTIST CHURCH, 761 Mill Road, Hamlet. Revival, 7 nightly. Special singing each night; evangelist, Kevin Smith. For information, call Pastor Teddy Rabon, 910-716-9155.

April 14

TEMPLE CHURCH OF GOD IN CHRIST, 104 S. Stewart St., Rockingham, 11 a.m., AIM Rally, Greater N.C. Jurisdiction.

April 15

CHAPPELL GROVE BAPTIST CHURCH, 111 Godfrey Road, Ellerbe, Family and Friends Day. 10 a.m., Sunday School; morning service, 11:15 a.m., with pastor the Rev. H.K. Williams.

PHILADELPHIA UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 157 Philadelphia Drive, Rockingham, 3 p.m., Old-Fashion Day. Please dress in an old style. For more information, call 910-895-7643.

TABERNACLE FULL-GOSPEL BAPTIST CHURCH, 328 Airport Road, Hamlet, 3 p.m., guest preacher, the Rev. Little, Greater Diggs A.M.E. Zion Church, Rockingham.

April 16-18

JOY FREE WILL BAPTIST CHURCH, 864 S. N.C. 177, Hamlet. Revival, 7 nightly with evangelist Kevin Smith.

April 21

OLIVER GROVE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 232 Davis Haywood Road, Mount Gilead. Church choirs, gospel groups invited to participate in gospel sing, 6 p.m. Sponsor, church men’s department.

ST. MARY’S A.M.E. ZION CHURCH, 8920 Old Wire Road, Laurel Hill, 6 p.m., gospel singing and fellowship with the St. Mary’s Gospel Choir, other local choirs.

April 28

NEW HOPE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1596 U.S. 74 E., Hamlet, 10 a.m., host church, Fifth District Missionary Conference. All churches invited.

April 29

FREEDOM MINISTRIES NO. 1, Dobbins Heights, 3 p.m., Pastor’s Aide program.

May 6

ST. LUKE NO. 2 FREEWILL BAPTIST CHURCH, 119 Morrow St., Hamlet, Women in Red, 3 p.m.

Ongoing

BAND NO. 2 OF THE CHURCH OF GOD offers home-bound prayer meetings for those who can’t get to church as the result of illness. Call for an appointment for prayer or Bible study in your home, 910-997-1213.

CALVARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 406 McDonald Ave., Hamlet, will open its doors 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays to pray for the nation. For information, call 910-582-0289. The church offers Sunday School at 10 a.m., morning worship at 11 and evening worship at 6:30 Sundays. Wednesday night Bible study is at 7.

FAITH ASSEMBLY OUTREACH MINISTRIES, 148 Daniels St., Hamlet, offers a soup kitchen 9-10:15 a.m. every Sunday and 5:45-6:45 p.m. every Tuesday. Food furnished by the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and donations. No one turned away. The church also offers Sunday breakfast and delivery at 9 a.m., Sunday School at 10:30 a.m. and morning worship at 11:45. Every second Sunday, it offers its Sister 2 Sister program at 4:30 p.m. The church holds Tuesday Bible study at 7 p.m., Friday morning food box at 10:30, Friday night service at 7:30 and Saturday morning food box at 10:30. The church prayer line is open noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Call 910-716-9106 to have someone pray with you. Or call to leave a prayer request. A minister will return your call.

NEW HOPE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1596 U.S. 74 E., Hamlet, will have a community prayer service at 6 p.m. each Tuesday.

PRAYER DELIVERANCE MINISTRIES, 108 School St., Rockingham, offers food to the homeless each Wednesday.

ROCKINGHAM CHURCH OF CHRIST, U.S. 74 E., Rockingham, offers a free home Bible study by mail for those who find the Bible hard to understand. Call 910-895-4035, and clearly leave your name and mailing address.

SIDNEY GROVE CHURCH OF DELIVERANCE, 401 McIntyre Road, Ellerbe, will have community Bible study at 7 p.m. each Thursday and community prayer, noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays.

TOUCH OF GRACE MINISTRIES, 1109 Hylan Ave., Hamlet, 7 p.m., free guitar lessons on Tuesdays, Wednesdays. Call 910-417-7976,910-817-9147 for information.