McDonald heading to Methodist for music

Cameron McDonald, a senior at Richmond Senior High School has fully committed to Methodist University in hopes of continuing his career in music this fall.

McDonald was presented a full tuition music scholarship on Friday, March 23 during a surprise gathering with two Methodist University representatives, other RSHS choir members, family and friends. Representatives spoke about his love of music, hard work, and the audition piece played on March 14 that landed him the $130,000 scholarship.

Throughout his time within Richmond County Schools, McDonald has served the arts in many capacities. He plays the trumpet for the Raider Concert Band and the drums for the Raider Marching Band, sang with the Richmond Senior High Vocal Ensemble, experienced two years of guitar class, and assisted as a choir mentor. Outside of school, McDonald also participates in piano classes and his church choir, and even led the guitar class at the 2017 Winter Gala, held at the Cole Auditorium.

Contributed photo Cameron McDonald, standing in the center, is surrounded by fellow members of Richmond Senior High School’s choir after committing to pursue music at Methodist University. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_rcs_scholarship_methodist.jpg Contributed photo Cameron McDonald, standing in the center, is surrounded by fellow members of Richmond Senior High School’s choir after committing to pursue music at Methodist University.