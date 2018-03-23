The deadline for all Community Calendar items is 4:30 p.m. the day before publication. To list your event, email Christine S. Carroll at christinecarroll@yourdailyjournal.com, call her at 910-817-2673 or drop off your news at 607 E. Broad Ave., Suite B. Please send an email or call as soon as possible if your event is canceled.

Today

GOSPEL SINGING, The Wards, 6 p.m., Mount Calvary Rock of Ages Church, 464 County Home Road, Rockingham.

LADIES’ DAY OUT, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cole Auditorium, Richmond Community College. Shop for unique items. Pamper yourself with a beauty consultation or a new hairstyle. Hear the Zoopendous Show Chorus perform. For information or admission prices, call 910-331-9965

“MILLION-DOLLAR QUARTET” Broadway show, 7:30 p.m., Cole Auditorium, Richmond Community College, 1042. W. Hamlet Ave., Hamlet . Professional touring performance recreates the recording session that Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis and Johnny Cash shared in 1956. DeWitt season ticket holders may use their tickets for entry. Call 910-410-1691, or visit venue box office for more information.

Monday

FREE COMPUTER ACCESS, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 4:30-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday,through March 29., Falling Creek Park gymnasium, 417 Hood St., Rockingham; 4:30- 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, through March 29, Dobbins Heights Community Center, 222 Earle Franklin Drive, Hamlet. For information, call Teraefean Goodwin, Resident Opportunities and Self-Sufficiency coordinator, Richmond County Housing Authority,910-997-3316, Ext. 3.

RICHMOND COUNTY LEGISLATIVE RECEPTION, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Pattan’s Grille, downtown Rockingham. Visit business.richmondcountychamber.com/events/details/legislative-reception-5616 to register.

SHARE NIGHT, American Legion Post 147, 5-8 p.m., Smithfield’s Chicken ‘n’ Bar-B-Q, 718 U.S. 74 Bus., Rockingham.

Tuesday

CARD PARTY FUNDRAISER, 2:30-5:30 p.m., cafeteria, FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital-Richmond, South Long Drive, Rockingham. Play Bridge, rummy to raise money for nursing scholarships. Call 910-206-1356 to reserve a spot.

HAMLET HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1959, lunch, noon, Smithfield’s Chicken ‘n’ Bar-B-Q, 718 U.S. 74 Bus., Rockingham.

March 31

EASTER PARTY FOR CHILDREN, YOUTH, 3-5 p.m., Moose Lodge, 128 Crow Run (off South Long), Rockingham. Peppermint Patty will provide games and prizes, dance music, free food, an Easter Egg hunt and an appearance by the Easter Bunny.

RICHMOND COUNTY DEMOCRATIC PARTY CONVENTION, 9 a.m. to noon, Washington Street Elementary School, 566 E. Washington St. Extension, Rockingham. Speaker, state party Chairman Wayne Goodwin.

April 1

EASTER EGG HUNT, 3 p.m., American Legion Post 147, Ledbetter Lake, Rockingham. Free ice cream, soft drinks, prizes.

April 4

ROHANEN HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1959, noon lunch, Fatz Cafe, 724 E. U.S. 74 Bus.

April 7

COUNTRY BREAKFAST, Spring Hill Wesleyan Church, Spring Hill Church Road (off U.S. 38), Hamlet, 7-10 a.m. Eat in or carry out for a fee.

April 8

LISENBY FAMILY REUNION, 12:45 p.m., Hopewell Baptist Church, 15084 S.C. 9, Chesterfield, South Carolina. Church service at 10 a.m. Please provide a favorite dish.

April 9

EAST ROCKINGHAM MEN’S CLUB, 7 p.m., East Rockingham Fire Department, 487 Airport Road.

April 10

CHAMBER OF COMMERCE COFFEE CONNECTION, Long’s Pool Center, 218 E. Broad Ave., Rockingham. Breakfast served at 8 a.m. Call 910-895-9958 for information.

April 11

KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION for children who will be 5 on or before Aug. 31, L.J. Bell Elementary School, 442 Hawthorne Ave., Rockingham. Parent/guardian must provide the child to be registered, immunization records, N.C. Health Assessment, two proofs of residency.

April 12

FOSTER PARENT SUPPORT GROUP, 5:30- 7 p.m., Department of Social Services, 125 Caroline St., Rockingham. Topic, gangs and opioid use. For information, call family advocate Suzanne Maness, 910-627-1729 or 877-211-5995, or email connectionsfsp@gmail.com.

MASONIC LODGE 532 A.F & A.M., 307 Main St., Hamlet, 6:15 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. meeting.

April 13

KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION for children who will be 5 on or before Aug. 31, Mineral Springs Elementary School, 1426 Green Lake Road, Ellerbe. Parent/guardian must provide the child to be registered, immunization records, N.C. Health Assessment, two proofs of residency.

April 14

PANCAKE BREAKFAST, East Rockingham United Methodist Church, 490 Mill Road, Rockingham, 7-10 a.m., in the church fellowship hall. Call 910-895-5916 for pricing information.

RICHMOND COMMUNITY COLLEGE FOUNDATION ANNIVERSARY GALA, 6:30-10 p.m., Cole Auditorium, RCC campus, Hamlet. J.C. Lamm will be honored as the foundation’s distinguished citizen of the year. The Fantastic Shakers will perform. Semi-formal. Contact Sara Allen at 910-410-1808, sballen@richmondcc.edu.

April 18

KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION for children who will be 5 on or before Aug. 31, Washington Street Elementary School, 566 E. Washington St. Extension, Rockingham. Parent/guardian must provide the child to be registered, immunization records, N.C. Health Assessment, two proofs of residency.

April 19

2018 BUSINESS EXPO, 5-7 p.m., Cole Auditorium, Richmond Community College. Tastings, demonstrations, giveaways sponsored by Richmond County Chamber of Commerce. For information, call 910-895-9058.

April 20

KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION for children who will be 5 on or before Aug. 31, East Rockingham Elementary School, 154 Chalk Road, Rockingham. Parent/guardian must provide the child to be registered, immunization records, N.C. Health Assessment, two proofs of residency.

“TAKING TIME FOR ME” caregiver retreat, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Rockfish Camp & Retreat Center, Parkton. Free day of painting, tai chi, nutritional advice for those caring for someone 60 or older, or a disabled person of any age. For respite care or to register, call Rachell Hodnett at 910-775-9779 or email rvh@lrcog.org, Deadline is April 6. Lunch will be provided. Sponsor, Area Agency on Aging, Lumber River Council of Governments.

April 21

GOSPEL SINGERS SOUGHT, 6 p.m., Oliver Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 232 Davis Haywood Road, Mount Gilead. Church choirs, gospel groups invited to participate. Sponsor, church men’s department.

April 25

KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION for children who will be 5 on or before Aug. 31, Monroe Elementary School, 400 Monroe Ave., Hamlet. Parent/guardian must provide the child to be registered, immunization records, N.C. Health Assessment, two proofs of residency.

April 26

KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION for children who will be 5 on or before Aug. 31, Fairview Heights Elementary School, 104 Hamilton St., Hamlet. Parent/guardian must provide the child to be registered, immunization records, N.C. Health Assessment, two proofs of residency.

MASONIC LODGE 532 A.F & A.M., 307 Main St., Hamlet, 7:30 p.m. meeting.

UNDERSTANDING AND MANAGING BEHAVIOR WITH AUTISM, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., fellowship hall, First United Methodist Church, 410 E. Washington St., Rockingham. Free. Sponsor, Connections, a project of the Sandhills Center. For information, contact Suzanne Maness at 910-627-1769, 877-211-5995 or connectionsfsp@gmail.com.

April 27

KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION for children who will be 5 on or before Aug. 31, West Rockingham Elementary School, 271 U.S. 74 W., Rockingham. Parent/guardian must provide the child to be registered, immunization records, N.C. Health Assessment, two proofs of residency.

May 10

MASONIC LODGE 532 A.F & A.M., 307 Main St., Hamlet, 6:15 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. meeting.

May 14

EAST ROCKINGHAM MEN’S CLUB, 7 p.m., East Rockingham Fire Department, 487 Airport Road.

May 24

MASONIC LODGE 532 A.F & A.M., 307 Main St., Hamlet, 7:30 p.m. meeting.

June 11

EAST ROCKINGHAM MEN’S CLUB, 7 p.m., East Rockingham Fire Department, 487 Airport Road.

June 14

MASONIC LODGE 532 A.F & A.M., 307 Main St., Hamlet, 6:15 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. meeting.

June 28

MASONIC LODGE 532 A.F & A.M., 307 Main St., Hamlet, 7:30 p.m. meeting.