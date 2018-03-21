Torch magazine opens door for RCC students

Contributed photo RCC students pose with U.S. Poet Laureate Tracy Smith during a book signing. Martina Litty, left, is student editor-in-chief of Torch, the college’s literary magazine, which publishes next month. From left: Litty, Madison Andrews, Jalen Campbell, Jamiah Harris, Smith, and Alani Evans. Contributed photo RCC students pose with U.S. Poet Laureate Tracy Smith during a book signing. Martina Litty, left, is student editor-in-chief of Torch, the college’s literary magazine, which publishes next month. From left: Litty, Madison Andrews, Jalen Campbell, Jamiah Harris, Smith, and Alani Evans.

HAMLET — Students at Richmond Community College are preparing for publication of the inaugural issue of Torch.

Morgan Cain, Martina Litty and Jenny Teague founded the magazine in August 2017. The student-led magazine, Torch, which derives its name from RichmondCC’s logo, offers students opportunities a wide range of occupational opportunities. RichmondCC students are responsible for editing the magazine, marketing the magazine, creating mobile applications for the magazine, and are offered the opportunity to network with professional writers, artists, marketing agents and tech industry leaders.

In its inaugural issue, Torch will include an interview with 2014 N.C. Literary Hall of Fame inductee and N.C. Poet Laureate Dr. Shelby Stephenson. This interview, conducted at Stephenson’s famous plankhouse, is one of two interviews conducted that have allowed students to visit the studios where are notable artists and writers create. Staff have also visited the studio of Loretta Oxendine, a Lumbee artist and co-author of “Herbal Remedies of the Lumbee Indians,” whose work is displayed at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian.

Teague also indicated that students have been able to meet and attend a book signing by U.S. Poet Laureate Tracy K. Smith.

“As an educator, I am most proud that Morgan and I have been able to give these students opportunities in the arts,” said Teague. “Every year, more and more students are pursuing the arts at RichmondCC. This magazine is an opportunity for those students to begin building their portfolios. Every detail of this magazine is done by students — from the marketing, to the editing, to the promotional video, to the selection of submissions — so students have portfolios of work to show potential employers.”

“Our students are quickly learning that opportunities for a successful career in the arts do exist and are within their reach,” added Cain. “Experiences like meeting with U.S. Poet Laureate Tracy K. Smith inspire greatness and success. We are thankful to be able to provide opportunities like this for our students who are driven by creativity. We will continue to strive to open doors and provide support for those interested in pursuing a career in the arts.”

“Founding this magazine has fanned the flames of my passion for literature and the arts, said Litty, student editor-in-chief. “Working on Torch has given me invaluable training in skills that are useful in the writing and editing career I wish to pursue after graduation. I cannot speak highly enough of this opportunity for students to display their creativity, develop skills and get to know authors and artists across the state. Torch and RichmondCC students have a bright future ahead.”

Anyone interested in submitting their poetry, fiction, nonfiction, and artwork should contact Torch at torchmagazine@richmondcc.edu. Torch will be available in both digital and print form in April.

