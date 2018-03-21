Winners named in Wild Foods Cook-off

Contributed photo Carolyn Quinn, left, and Kathy Allen placed first in the wild fruits, nuts and vegetation and wild game categories, respectively. Contributed photo Carolyn Quinn, left, and Kathy Allen placed first in the wild fruits, nuts and vegetation and wild game categories, respectively.

The 2018 Wild Foods Cook-off went off with a bang, with participants showing off their wild cooking skills to everyone in Richmond County.

This year, the dishes were judged by the entire tasting party. There were 17 dishes available for more than 80 people to taste. The tasting party got to try unique dishes such as beaver, elk, venison, rabbit, pokeweed, dandelion greens, sassafras, yaupon, and persimmons that they have never eaten before.

The eighteenth annual Wild Foods Cooking Competition was sponsored by Sandhills Rod and Gun Club, Martha Faye Crafters Club (formerly Extension Homemakers), and North Carolina Cooperative Extension. A program about hunting stories was given by J.A. and Azalea Bolton.

The first-place winners of the following categories were:

• Wild Game — Kathy Allen, of Rockingham, with Rabbit Pot Pie

• Wild Fruits, Nuts and Vegetation — Carolyn Quinn, of Magnolia, with Jerusalem Artichoke Walnut Layer Cake

• Youth — Hailey Belk and Jace Childers, of Hamlet, with Peter Rabbit Roast

See Richmond County 4-H on Facebook for more photos. If you have questions about how you can get involved at next year’s event, call Tiffanee Conrad at 910-997-8255.

